PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Crowder Lady Roughriders improved to 4-0 on the early season with a sweep Tuesday of No. 20-ranked Iowa Western, 11-8 and 10-2 in five innings.

In the 11-8 victory, Bailey Huffington earned the win in the circle, allowing two runs (both earned) on six hits over three innings and she struck out two and walked one. Aspen Younce allowed four runs (all earned) on seven hits over four innings of relief and she struck out six and walked one.

Crowder jumped all over Iowa Western in the first two innings with six runs in the first and four in the second producing a 10-1 lead after two innings.

Iowa Western chipped away on the lead, highlighted by a pair of three-run innings, but the Lady ‘Riders held on for the victory.

The Lady Reivers hurt themselves with five errors, as well as seven walks.

Offensively, Lexi McClellan and Payton Wildeman each led the way with three hits and three RBI and the quartet of Kristen Wade, Baylor Miles, Wildeman, and Marissa Smith each scored two runs.

In the 10-2 blowout, Crowder produced most of its runs late with three in the fourth and four in the fourth ending this one early. Crowder scored three in the second. (Crowder trailed just once in the doubleheader, when Iowa Western scored a run in the top of the first in the first game.)

Emily Admire went the distance in the circle for the victory and she allowed two runs (both earned) on four hits over five innings. She both struck out and walked three.

Kenzie Kallio led Crowder’s 11-hit attack with three and Lexi Lowrance and Wade each added two. Kallio, Wade, and Lowrance each scored two runs. Kallio drove in three runs, as the No. 2 through 5 spots in the Crowder lineup combined for all seven Crowder RBI. Wade had two RBI and Miles and Dia Jackson one each.

Iowa Western committed three errors in the nightcap and eight overall for the twinbill.

These games against Iowa Western were originally scheduled to be Crowder’s home opener, but they were moved to Pittsburg State University.

Crowder returns to action February 18 with a road doubleheader against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, another team ranked nationally in the NJCAA Division I preseason poll. If Crowder upends NEO like it did Iowa Western on Tuesday, perhaps a national ranking for Crowder would be the reward when the first regular season rankings are released on March 5.