NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt is replacing the late Bob McNair as head of the NFL's influential financial committee.

Hunt has been on the committee for seven years. McNair passed away in November.

Other owners on the committee are Atlanta's Arthur Blank, Tampa Bay's Joel Glazer, Indianapolis' Jim Irsay, Jacksonville's Shahid Khan, New England's Robert Kraft, Philadelphia's Jeffrey Lurie and Miami's Stephen Ross.

Hunt was the chairman of the league's international committee. Glazer will move into that spot, but Hunt will remain with that group.

Lurie, Chicago's George H. McCaskey, Pittsburgh's Art Rooney II, Ross, Washington's Dan Snyder and San Francisco's John York comprise that committee.