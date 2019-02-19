Boonville senior football player Sean White had a good reason for signing a letter of intent with Missouri Valley College in Marshall.

As a standout this past fall at tackle for the Boonville Pirates football team, White said he chose Missouri Valley College because a few other friends had gone there to play football and would love to play with them again. “Also Dalton (Williams) is going there and we have always been partners for anything football related,” White said.



While signing in front of friends and family last Thursday in the media center at Boonville High School, Boonville Pirates football coach Greg Hough said what a season by White. “Sean got a ton of postseason awards,” Hough said. “Three hundred sixty-five days ago this kid was a JV football player so for him to be able to sign a letter of intent with the season he had and the honors says a lot about him. “He really progressed as the year went on and got better and was a big part of our success.”

White was also a key up front for the Pirates while blocking for a 1,000 yard rusher in Avian Thomas and a 1,000 yard pass in quarterback Nick Ferrari.



While earning first team all-conference unanimous and all-district this past season, White said he knows to play at the next level he will have to get faster and have better footwork and be more aggressive.



“I need to hit the weights a lot harder and get stronger,” White said. “My goal for my first-two years is just to get there and work hard and maybe have some playing time. As for my long term goals, hopefully I can be a starter my junior and senior year there.”

Although White has suited up for the Pirates the last four years, he said he had to overcome a broken ankle as a freshman. But that didn’t stop White this year while stepping in at tackle in Week 2 of the season against the Holden Eagles. White never relinquished his spot for the reason of the season and said the highlight of his career as a player was earning all-conference and all-district as a first-year varsity player.

As for the team highlight, White said it was seeing how much the team had improve and having a winning season as a senior. Although White still had one game left to play in his high school career, as he was selected to play in the Missouri Lions All-Star Football Game, he said he will miss playing with all the guys that he started playing with in fifth grade.

“I’m going to miss all the coaches because they made having to be out in the heat for hours fun and enjoyable,” White said. “Honestly, I hadn’t really looked at any other school to play football. I was planning on going to State Fair Community College in Sedalia until this opportunity came around.”



As for the biggest influence on him playing football, White said it was probably LSE football coach Curtis Walk because without him he probably would have quit football in middle school.