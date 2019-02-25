The No. 9-ranked Crowder Roughriders split six games from Thursday to Sunday at Roughrider Field, losing their first three and winning their last three to move to 9-3 overall this season.

Crowder swept No. 4 Iowa Western on Sunday, 11-1 in five innings and 9-8 in eight innings, for a four-game split with the Reivers. On Friday, Crowder defeated Ellsworth 10-4 in the nightcap, following up on a 8-6 loss to Allen County earlier that day. Iowa Western swept Crowder on Thursday, 17-6 in five innings and 5-0.

In the final game of the six-game stretch, trailing 8-7 entering the bottom of the eighth, Crowder sophomore Freilin Cabrera delivered a double, then he advanced to third on a wild pitch and tied it up when he scored on a Colten Nix single. Between Cabrera and Nix, though, Samuel Chaput worked a walk and Chaput scored the winning run on Rod Criss’ single.

Nix sparked Crowder’s offense with four hits and two RBI, Dylan Londo doubled and drove in three runs, and Michael Chrisman, Cabrera, and Chaput each scored two runs. Cabrera, Jorden Hussein, and Chaput each doubled.

Tanner Norris earned the win and picked up three strikeouts during his one inning of work.

In the opener, Crowder erupted for eight runs in the third and that proved to be definitely more than enough run support for sophomore ace Ross Carver.

Carver allowed one run (earned) on two hits over five innings with nine strikeouts and three walks.

Cabrera led the offense with three hits and three RBI, Nix had two hits and two RBI, and Nix, Quinn Cherry, and Hussein each scored two runs.

In the nightcap Friday against Ellsworth, Crowder earned a split on the day by erasing a 4-1 deficit with three runs in the fourth and six in the fifth.

Chrisman led the way for Crowder with three hits, 33.3 percent of Crowder’s hits in a contest when Ellsworth walked 10 Crowder batters. Nix had a double and three RBI and the trio of Chrisman, Chaput, and Hussein each produced two walks.

In the opener Friday, Crowder led Allen County 6-3 until the Red Devils from Iola (Kansas) stormed back for five runs in the seventh and the victory.

In the series opener Thursday, Iowa Western brought out the bats with 17 runs on 16 hits, but the Crowder defense let down pitchers Graham Brunner, Andy Roberts, and Blake Hearn by committing six errors.

In the nightcap Thursday, Crowder failed to come through with the hits against Iowa Western pitchers Jared Simpson and Trystan Kimmel, who gave Crowder opportunities for runs by walking a combined seven hitters.

However, both duos of pitchers — Corey Lummis and Xavier Leduc — gave up three hits, but Lummis and Leduc walked two more batters than Simpson and Kimmel.

An error, defensive obstruction, a hit batter, and three bases loaded walks produced a 3-0 lead for Iowa Western in the third and the Reivers tacked on two more runs in the fifth with another bases loaded walk and then a run on an infield fly.

Crowder returns to action this weekend against No. 5 Jefferson, playing a four-game series on the road to open Region 16 play.