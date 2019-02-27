The Kansas City Mavericks received defenseman Brayden Sherbinin in completion of a trade with the Rapid City Rush that sent forward Zach Fischer to Rapid City in exchange for future considerations on Feb. 14.

“With the trade deadline coming up, we’re exploring all our options,” Mavericks coach John-Scott Dickson said. “I like the guys in our locker room, but if we can make a move that will make us a stronger team, give us more depth, we’re going to do it.”

The team is currently without all-star forward Jared VanWormer, former leading scorer Mark Cooper, forward Mike McMurtry and defenseman Cliff Watson, who have all been called up to the American Hockey League.

Sherbinin, 25, is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound native of Kelowna, British Columbia. He played in 40 games with the Rush this year, totaling seven points on one goal and six assists with a minus-8 rating and 32 penalty minutes. He played collegiately at Quinnipiac University and the University of Calgary.

The Mavericks host the Idaho Steelheads for three games beginning tonight and extending to Friday and Saturday.

At tonight’s game, fans can have their photos taken with the Stanley Cup from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

FAITH & FAMILY NIGHT: Friday night’s game against Idaho will also be Faith and Family Night.

The game will be followed by a postgame skate and concert.

The Mavericks and Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph and Northeast Kansas will also be donating 10 boxes of mac and cheese for each ticket sold through kcmavericks.com/catholic.