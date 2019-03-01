Coach Robin Pingeton had a clear message for her Missouri women’s basketball team going into the fourth quarter Thursday night.

In essence: Don’t forget to breathe.

“I just told them they needed to take a deep breath,” Pingeton said during her postgame radio interview. “We spent half the time in that timeout just focusing on our breathing. I just didn’t like where we were at. I thought we were starting to play not to lose instead of playing to win.”

Arkansas outscored the visiting Tigers by 12 points in the third quarter to turn an eight-point halftime deficit into a 41-37 lead. The Razorbacks’ surge featured a 10-0 run that appeared to put Missouri on a path toward its third straight loss.

Out of that timeout, however, the Tigers (20-9, 9-6) turned the tables on the Razorbacks (17-12, 6-9) by scoring 36 points in the final period to secure a 73-67 win in Fayetteville.

The victory keeps the Tigers in a tie for fifth with Georgia in the Southeastern Conference standings.

“I thought they really responded well,” Pingeton said of the Tigers, who close the regular season with a home game against Alabama on Sunday before next week’s SEC Tournament. “There was a number of kids who really stepped up for us.”

Jordan Roundtree is at the top of the list. The junior guard entered the night averaging 3.6 points per game this season. She came out of it putting 16 points on the board, including a 3-pointer with 6:38 remaining to make it 49-46 — putting the Tigers ahead for good.

Missouri went on a 15-5 run over the first four minutes of the fourth to take a 52-46 lead. Jordan Chavis connected from deep to make it 58-51 Missouri with 3:31 left.

“We made shots when we needed to,” Pingeton said. “We bent, but we didn’t break, and we found a way to plow through that fourth quarter.”

Chavis played 27 minutes off the bench and scored 11 points in the first game the Tigers were without the services of Akira Levy, who will miss the rest of the season due to an injury.

The Razorbacks maintained a four-point deficit in the final minutes but never got any closer.

Sophie Cunningham, who shot just 2 of 11 from the field but finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds, made a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left to ice the outcome.

The Tigers made 26 of 27 (96 percent) of their free-throw attempts in the game. Cunningham was 9 of 10 from the line, while Cierra Porter was a perfect 11 of 11 and Chavis was 5 of 5.

Porter led the Tigers with 21 points and also pulled down nine rebounds as Missouri outrebounded Arkansas 45-23. Amber Smith totaled six points and eight rebounds, while Lauren Aldridge added six points.

Missouri led 24-16 at halftime after holding the Razorbacks scoreless over the final 6:34 of the first half. The Tigers allowed just five points in the second quarter.

MISSOURI 73, ARKANSAS 67

MISSOURI (20-9)

Porter 5-7 11-11 21, Aldridge 2-5 0-0 6, Cunningham 2-11 9-10 13, Roundtree 6-10 0-0 16, Smith 2-3 1-1 6, Schuchts 0-2 0-0 0, Tahane 0-0 0-0 0, Chavis 2-6 5-5 11, Troup 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 19-45 26-27 73.

ARKANSAS (17-12)

Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Dungee 7-24 8-8 25, Mason 4-6 0-0 10, Monk 6-17 2-2 16, Tolefree 4-9 2-2 14, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Gaulden 1-5 0-0 2, Northcross-Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Zimmerman 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 22-64 12-12 67.

Missouri 12 12 13 36 —73

Arkansas 11 5 25 26 —67

3-Point Goals: Missouri 9-24 (Aldridge 2-5, Cunningham 0-4, Roundtree 4-7, Smith 1-1, Schuchts 0-1, Chavis 2-5, Troup 0-1), Arkansas 11-29 (Dungee 3-12, Mason 2-2, Monk 2-4, Tolefree 4-9, Gaulden 0-1, Zimmerman 0-1).

Rebounds: Missouri 45 (Cunningham 12), Arkansas 23 (Dungee 7).

Assists: Missouri 12 (Porter 4), Arkansas 13 (Dungee 5).

Total Fouls: Missouri 18, Arkansas 23.

A: 1,153.