With the high school sports season transitioning from winter to spring — against what Mother Nature has said so far — the Kirksville baseball team is getting after it in preparation for the 2019 season.

For coach Heath Schneider, athleticism has been his major word to describe his club a week out from beginning the season.

“We have a really talented group,” Schneider said. “I can honestly say I think we have all the best athletes out of football, basketball and wrestling all combined. That’s exciting to see that we have so many athletes who are three-sport athletes. I think we have 10 kids out this year who are three-sport athletes and you don’t see that very often.”

Highlighting the top of that list are seniors Colton Gillespie and Tanner Lain, who were both members of last season’s All-Express team. Gillespie, who also played football and wrestles for Kirksville, hit .404 last season while splitting his time between the mound and third base, and led the Tigers in doubles with 16. And Lain, a member of the football and basketball teams, hit a team-high .437 in 2018 and broke the school record for hits and RBIs in a season.

With the graduation of Chase Killday and Blake Lewis from last year’s 16-14 squad, who combined for 75 of the Tigers’ 192.2 innings of pitching, Gillespie and Lain look to be the top two pitchers for the Tigers as the season begins.

But Schneider also expects a solid season on the mound out of senior Blake Howard, who threw 20.2 innings for the Tigers a year ago. Junior Ryan Ball, sophomore Patrick Ranson and freshman Kaden Motley should also see some time on the hill for Schneider.



Replacing Nolan Dempsay at first base will be tough for Schneider, not just defensively, but also with his season-record nine home runs last year.

With as deep as the Tigers appear to be, every spot — not just on the mound — will be competitive. Especially with the team only having been outside for practice one time so far, spots on the field are up for grabs.

“We’re always competing for jobs and they know that we’re going to be deep, so if one guy’s not getting it done, then we’ll go to someone else,” Schneider said.

Being stuck inside has been frustrating for the Tigers, but they’re doing their best not to worry about it since the weather is out of their control. And with virtually every team in the area experiencing the same weather, they’re not the only ones dealing with it.



So Kirksville has focused its indoor attention on offense, taking hacks in the cage to get the bats ready.

“We’re working on hitting because we know we’ll have to score runs if we want to win,” said Ryan Ball.

Schneider has his eyes on a North Central Missouri Conference title in 2019, as well as a district title, which hasn’t been done since 2015. The Tigers’ district assignment was released Friday and they are matched up with Chillicothe, Benton, Cameron, Lafayette, Maryville and Savannah, all of which are quite west of Kirksville.

It marks the first time in two years that Kirksville hasn’t had a conference foe in its district, which Schneider said should make things interesting. With the NCMC being splintered apart, there’s a chance that multiple teams in the conference could claim district hardware.

“Looking at it, there’s a chance our conference could have three district champions,” Schneider said. “So we’ll see what happens, but these guys are hungry. They are truly hungry. We haven’t won a district title for three years. These guys were eighth graders the last time we did it and I think they’ve got something to prove. We’ve got a core of guys with six seniors this year and they’re all just ready to go.”

The Tigers begin their season Saturday on the road with games against North Callaway and South Callaway.