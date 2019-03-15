A first glance at the soccer clubs of Camdenton and Osage

CAMDENTON LAKERS

From Head Coach Chris Byington:

Class/District: Class 3, District 10

2018 Record or Finish: 10-10-1

Moved or Graduated Athletes: Grace Hall (1st Team All-District, 1st Team All-Conference and Academic All-State), Cassie Kennedy and Amber Wilson

Top Returners and any Accolades: Junior Areyn Kennedy (1st Team All-Conference, 1st Team All-District, Ozark Conference Offensive Player of the Year and 2nd Team All-State), junior Abby Ballew (1st Team All-Conference, 2nd Team All-District), senior Skyler Sweezor (2nd Team All-District), senior Sasha Prather (2nd Team All-Conference), junior Stormy sweezor, junior Cordellia Dallam, senior Jessica Watson, junior Emme Thompson, sophomore Cambrie Kowal and junior Maggie Wayman

Q: What are you looking forward to as your team returns for the 2019 season?

A: The girls played a tough schedule and continued to grow throughout the year. I was proud of the tenacity that the girls had and the adversity that the girls overcame last year. This year we will continue to build upon the foundation set and will continue to get better. We are expecting to grow each game and make our best game our last game. Overall, we would love a district title and to make a solid run in the postseason.

Q: Are there any definite strengths with this team at this point in time?

A: Our team plays tough. We are not afraid to step on the field and give our best effort each day. Our team has been working on possession and technical ability in order to continue to get better each day. Already, throughout preseason and offseason workouts, this team will be one that will never quit and put the team before oneself.

Q: As the season goes along, what are you hoping the team can improve upon?

A: I am hoping the team will improve on understanding how to work as a group and understanding how to grow as a team. We are always wanting our last game to be our best game.

Q: Are there any specific goals and what would you say are the keys to success are for this year?

A: Having the seniors set the tone for the season. Being able to move the ball around well.

OSAGE INDIANS

From Head Coach Danielle Lutz:

Class/District: Class 2, District 9

2018 Record or Finish: 6-16-1

Moved or Graduated Athletes: Two starting seniors from last year's team.

Top Returners and any Accolades: We have a strong senior class with 10 athletes. We have a group of girls who played indoor soccer this winter to be ready to play the first day of practice.

Q: What are you looking forward to as your team returns for the 2019 season?

A: We are looking forward to build together as a team for this season and for seasons to come.

Q: Are there any definite strengths with this team at this point in time?

A: With fifteen players participating in indoor soccer, it speaks to the dedication to the program, to the team, and to the players. This program is moving into a new phase with the drive of our leaders on the team wanting to improve during the offseason and during the season.

Q: As the season goes along, what are you hoping the team can improve upon?

A: As the season progresses, the team will improve upon teamwork, technical and tactical soccer skills, and sportsmanship.

Q: Are there any specific goals and what would you say are the keys to success are for this year?

A: The main goal every year is to build champions of character for a lifetime of success. We instill respect, responsibility, integrity, sportsmanship, and servant leadership daily.