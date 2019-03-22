Truman had the medalist but Fort Osage got the win in a boys golf match Thursday.

Truman’s Aidan Williams fired a 47 over nine holes to top the field but Fort Osage edged the Patriots 217-220 at par-36 WinterStone Golf Course.

Justice Fluty posted a 49 to lead the Indians to the win. Devin Monroe shot 52, followed by Truman Gricher (55), Mallecki Terrazas (61) and Spencer Ferris (64).

Ethan Bradshaw shot 52 for the Patriots, followed by Karl Menoza (61), Jeremy Humphrey (61) and Ben Day (69).

“I was proud of our boys in the fact that we played Fort Osage much closer today then we did at our tournament, and on their home course. It shows that we are improving,” Truman coach Joey Penner said. “Our team is very inexperienced, but the fact that our scores are gradually coming down shows that our boys are resilient and willing to take the challenge of getting better.”