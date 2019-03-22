GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Kansas City Mavericks’ losing streak reached three games Thursday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena as the Greenville Swamp Rabbits claimed a 5-3 victory on the strength of Kamerin Nault’s hat trick.

While the loss was disappointing, the winning goal – by Brendan Harms at 6:53 of the third period – really frustrated coach John-Scott Dickson.

“It looked to me like it was icing and should not have been called a goal,” Dickson said by phone after the Mavericks fell to 32-25-3-2. “Our guy clearly got there first, but the linesman’s explanation was that their guy was there first. I don’t want to sound like I’m whining – look at it. It was icing.

“But we needed to do some things to come back and win the game. What was really frustrating, too, was that we made mistakes we haven’t made in months – haven’t made since the first few weeks of the season. We have to play better and get a win tomorrow.”

The Mavericks continue their East Coast road trip at 6:05 tonight as they face the South Carolina Stingrays in North Charleston, S.C. The Mavericks, who lost to the Stingrays 4-2 Tuesday, then travel to Georgia to face the Atlanta Gladiators at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

Mavericks forward Greg Betzold had three assists, giving him 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in his last seven games. The Mavericks posted a season-high 48 shots on goal to Greenville’s 38.

Captain Rocco Carzo finished with a goal and an assist. His shorthanded goal at 10:59 of the second period put the Mavericks ahead 3-2.

“I don’t need to address anything, even though we lost three in a row, because it is not a matter of effort,” Carzo said by phone. “We just need to play smarter. We had a couple of leads and let them slip away and we can’t do that, especially on the road.”

Dickson’s next win will be No. 100 in his three years as head coach of the Mavericks.

“I’m not worried about milestone wins,” the coach said, with a brief chuckle, “I just want to get back to winning hockey.”

Jordan Klimek scored at 12:24 of the first period to tie it 1-1, and Darian Dziurzynski scored a power play goal less than two minutes later for a 2-1 lead for the Mavericks.

Adam Larkin scored for Greenville with 51 seconds left in the first two tie it. After Carzo’s shorthanded goal, Kamerin Nault scored the second of his three goals just 1:15 later to tie it 3-3. Nault added an insurance goal at 16:05 of the third period to seal it.