Missouri had four wrestlers earn All-American status Friday during the second day of competition at the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Pittsburgh, though all four fell short of the opportunity to wrestle for a national championship. The quartet will wrestle Saturday morning in the consolation rounds.

“We got four guys still rolling,” Missouri coach Brian Smith told Mizzou Network after Friday’s action. “Hopefully we'll have four third-places tomorrow.”

The Tigers finished Friday in fifth place in the team standings with 54 points. Penn State was atop the team standings with 120.5 points.

Daniel Lewis entered the day with the best chance to win a national title for Missouri. Lewis was the No. 2 seed at 174 pounds and had wins by fall in his first three matches in the championship bracket.

Friday night, however, he fell to Arizona State’s Zahid Valencia by an 11-3 major decision. Lewis had defeated Valencia earlier this season by fall in a dual at Arizona State.

The loss sent Lewis to the consolation bracket, but Lewis’ win by fall Friday afternoon against Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola in the quarterfinals ensured his All-American status for the fourth consecutive year.

Lewis, a native of Blue Springs, is the fourth four-time All-American in Missouri wrestling history after Ben Askren and J’den Cox.

“It's an amazing accomplishment,” Smith said. ... “I know he wasn't happy in the semis, but he's going to come back and score some points for us on the backside.”

John Erneste (133), Jaydin Eierman (141) and Brock Mauller (149) also earned All-American honors with their performances Friday.

Erneste, a three-time national qualifier, had not been named an All-American in either of his other two national championship appearances. Erneste fell in the Round of 16 on Friday morning but won back-to-back matches in the consolation bracket to earn All-American status. Ernerste, a Kansas City native, earned a pivotal victory in the “blood round” of the consolation bracket, beating North Carolina State’s Tariq Wilson in triple overtime.

With the victories, Erneste can finish no worse than sixth and as high as third at 133.

“He's out there living it right, doing it right, and good things happen to people that do it right,” Smith said about Erneste.

Mauller, a freshman who wrestled for Tolton last year, was the No. 4 seed at 149. He lost in the quarterfinals to Princeton’s Matthew Kolodzik, the No. 5 seed, by a 5-3 decision. Mauller won two matches in the consolation bracket Friday to become an All-American. His blood-round match was a 6-5 overtime victory over Max Thomsen of Northern Iowa, which cemented his All-American status.

“I’m coming into this tournament expecting to win a national title, but it doesn't always go your way,” Mauller told Mizzou Network. “So I just wrestled today and I'm getting the next best thing. Just going into that arena and pouring my heart out doing what I do every day.”

In the next round of wrestlebacks, Mauller defeated Iowa State’s Jarrett Degen — who delivered Mauller’s only two losses of the regular season — by a 10-7 decision.

“All I gotta say is I wanna win when it counts,” Mauller said. “In a dual it is what it is. I ate losses. But I'd rather win here than some dual.”

Like Erneste, Mauller can finish no lower than sixth and as high as third.

Eierman, the No. 5 seed at 141, beat Lock Haven’s Kyle Shoop on Friday morning to reach the championship semifinals. He lost to top-seeded Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell by a 6-5 decision Friday evening, pushing him to the semifinals. Eierman, an All-American for his first two seasons at Missouri, can finish no lower than fifth and as high as third. His highest finish in the national tournament is fourth.

Lewis entered the week with a chance to become Missouri’s first national title winner since J’den Cox in 2016 before losing his dual to Valencia on Friday night.

Zach Elam (heavyweight) finished the season one win shy of All-American honors, losing to Wisconsin’s Trent Hillger 1-0 in the blood round.

Jarrett Jacques (157), Connor Flynn (165) and Dylan Wisman (184) were eliminated from the consolation bracket Friday afternoon and did not qualify for All-American honors.

djones@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1787