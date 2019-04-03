Missouri baseball went into extra innings again Tuesday night, but there was no tie this time.

The Tigers beat in-state foe Saint Louis 4-3 in 10 innings at Taylor Stadium, with catcher Chad McDaniel drawing the game-winning walk with the bases loaded for the Tigers.

After allowing a run to the Billikens in the top of the first, Missouri scored two runs in its bottom frame, but not in a flashy way. Chris Cornelius evened the score with an RBI fielder's choice and McDaniel gave the Tigers a lead with an RBI groundout.

MU added a run in the bottom of the fourth with a bases-loaded walk from designated hitter Peter Zimmerman, then Saint Louis erased the lead with runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Art Joven started the game on the mound for Missouri, pitching five innings and striking out 10 while allowing two runs on four hits. Joven also walked three batters. Jordan Gubelman tossed 4.1 innings after relieving Joven, allowing one run on four hits while picking up four strikeouts. Cameron Dulle recorded two outs, one coming via a strikeout, but earned his second win of the season.

Missouri had plenty of chances offensively, collecting seven hits and drawing 15 walks. However, the Tigers stranded 14 runners on base. Right fielder Thomas Broyles led Missouri offensively, delivering a 2-for-3 performance with three walks. McDaniel didn't collect a hit, but recorded two RBIs and a walk.

Missouri (19-10-1) is back in action at 3 p.m. Wednesday against Kansas State at Taylor Stadium.