The Boonville boys and girls track teams didn’t back down from the competition Friday while competing in the Joe Shy Relays in Chillicothe.

In fact it was the opposite.

While competing against a field of 12 teams, Boonville finished the relays with a total of nine medals and also recorded nine personal records and nine season’s bests.

In the final team standings for the boys, Maryville finished first with 151 points. Brookfield placed second with 94.5 points, followed by Chillicothe at 83, Trenton 76.5, Boonville fifth at 64, Richmond 53, Penney 50, Benton 49, Cameron 47.5, Plattsburg 33, Marshall 20.5 and Carrollton 19.

For the girls, Trenton captured first with 127 points. Chillicothe finished second with 81 points, followed by Maryville at 80.5, Penney at 80, Cameron at 75, Plattsburg at 62.5, Marshall and Brookfield at 50, Richmond 42, Carrollton 39, Boonville 11th with 32 and Benton 22.

With medals going to the top four individuals in each event and top three in relays, Boonville boys track coach Steve Smith said it was a great meet. “As their coach I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Smith said. “They really battled out there. Brandon Johnson had a big jump in the discus, as did Raymond Sosa in the triple jump and Tramell Coleman in the long jump. Alan McCarter is also gaining in the throwing events. What I saw from our relays really got me excited, with the 4 x 100 team running in 45.96 seconds. The 4 x 800 and 4 x 400 guys are just plain working hard and their times are dropping. Logan Pfeiffer and Charlie Pumel both ran hard in the 1600 and 3200. It’s fun watching the work out there. Lance Marshall also ran his best race in the 1600.”

The Boonville boys had no first place finishes but did end up with four second place finishes. In the process, the Pirates also had two PRs and one season best while finishing second.

Raymond Sosa took second with a PR in the triple jump at 40’-3 1/2” while Brandon Johnson placed second with a PR in the discus at 142’-1”. Tramell Coleman also finished second in the 100 meter dash in 11.45 seconds and then ran a leg on the 4 x 100-meter relay team along with Sosa, Landon Weaver and Tyson Franklin in 45.96 seconds.

Coleman also had Boonville’s only third place finish in the long jump with a season best leap of 20’-4 1/2”.

Charlie Pumel took fourth in the 3200 meter run in 11:40.14.

Fifth place finishers were the 4 x 200 meter relay team of MarQuise Coleman, Tramell Coleman, Landon Weaver and Tyson Franklin in 1:39.51 and the 4 x 800 meter relay team of MarQuise Coleman, Charlie Pumel, Nick Ferrari and Logan Pfeiffer with a season best time of 9:27.85.

Finishing sixth were Johnson in the shot put with a PR of 43’-4”, Pfeiffer in the 1600 in a time of 5:13.27 and the 4 x 400 meter relay team of MarQuise Coleman, Jason Wallers, Raymond Sosa and Logan Pfeiffer with a season best time of 3:52.27.

Seventh place finishers were Jason Wallers in both the high jump at 5’-6” and 300 hurdles with a PR of 50.25 seconds.

As for the Boonville girls, Daylynn Baker had another good outing by placing second in the 100 meter hurdles in a time of 17.27 seconds and fourth in the 300 hurdles in 51.71 seconds.

Baker also ran a leg in both the 4 x 200 and 4 x 400 meter relay teams, which finished fourth overall in times of 1:55 and 4:37, respectively. Competing on the 4 x 200 along with Baker were Jodie Bass, Lexi Maddex and Arie Perry. Meanwhile, in the 4 x 400, Baker said the team of Sophi Waibel, Jodie Bass, Lillian Rohrbach and Daylynn Baker shaved 13 seconds off their time for a season’s best.

Waibel also took sixth in the long jump with a leap of 14’-9”.

The 4 x 800 meter relay team of Molly Amos, Jadzia Pacenza, Anna Thompson and Olivia Eichelberger finished eighth overall with a season best time of 12:12.

Brooke Eichelberger placed ninth in the high jump at 4’-4”, as did Pacenza in the 3200 meter run with a personal record time of 15:36.

Amos also took 10th in the 800 meter run with a season best time of 2:56.

Finishing 11th were Waibel in the triple jump with a season best jump of 30’-4”, Olivia Eichelberger in the 800 meter run with a season best time of 2:57 and Francesca Zecca in the 3200 in 16:00.

Lillian Rohrbach placed 13th in the 400 meter dash with a personal record time of 1:11. Brooke Eichelberger took 15th in the javelin with a personal record of 78’-3” and Martha Waller finished 16th in the discus with a personal record by 11 feet with a toss of 84’-9”.

Boonville girls track coach Melissa Baker said the Joe Shy Relays is one of the biggest regular season meets the girls will attend.

“There are schools there that have outstanding track programs,” Baker said. “It is great for our athletes to compete against these teams that we don't see very often. My goal for each of our girls is to get better every time they step on the track, and on Friday at Chillicothe many of the girls performed season best marks or even personal records. As a coach that is all we can ask for as we reflect on a meet. We didn't have a lot of top performers, but we improved in most of our events. I was extremely proud of our 4 x 400 relay team that shaved 13 seconds off of our fastest time of the season. Waibel, Bass, Rohrbach and Baker all ran good splits in that race and are excited to keep working hard and continuing to shave off time in that race.”