In the Boonville Masters Scramble Tournament on Friday, VanderLinden said all the schools brought six golfers and they played partner golf.

“This tournament is designed for small schools and JV teams,” VanderLinden said. The three partner groups make up the team score.”

Camdenton’s JV won the 2nd annual event with a score of 216. Southern Boone finished second at 254, followed by Salisbury at 265, Fulton at 268, Hickman’s JV at 277, California’s JV at 283, Russellville at 312 and Marshall’s JV at 322. Boonville and Slater did not have a complete JV team to compete for the team competition.

Fulton’s Erin Brady and Jake Winterbough captured first in the tournament with a 3-over par 74.

Kaden Klevenger and Madison Hamilton of Camdenton finished in a two-way tie for second with a score of 79 with the team of Adam Wiseman and Cater Wood of Southern Boone. Eric Green and Elliott Hayworth of Salisbury placed fourth with a score of 81, followed by Jayden Tressel and Ethan Boundurant of California with a score of 85.

For Boonville, Tyler Schuster and Lucas Ziegelbein finished the tournament with a score of 95.