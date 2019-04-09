Sweep doubles, take all singles sets except No. 3 from St. Joseph: Benton Monday (April 8)

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Chillicothe (Mo.) HS’ tennis Hornets registered their first Midland Empire Conference dual-match victory of 2019 Monday, April 8, after two prior losses.

Facing the St. Joseph: Benton Cardinals at the Noyes Tennis Center, the Hornets came within a couple of points of a shutout before claiming an 8-1 victory that evened their overall mark this spring at 3-3, heading into Tuesday’s MEC home match against St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond.

In an oddity, the match’s ultimate result was determined before all of the doubles play was complete, even though the action commenced with the doubles sets.

CHS’ No. 2 doubles tandem of Brendon Nelson and Grahm Mayers and its No. 3 duo of Seth Batye and Colton Johnson each started fast, according to Bob Long, Hornets coach, and won their sets 8-4. Meanwhile, longer rallies and a close score had the No. 1 singles only about halfway finished.

With both sides’ Nos. 4-6 singles players through with their doubles action, those six competitors launched their singles sets. When Batye and Mayers dominated their foes by 8-1 spreads at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, and Johnson topped his No. 6 opponent 8-3, those three wins actually were finalized while the No. 1 doubles still was undecided. Thus, Chillicothe had the five set wins needed to clinch the match verdict even while doubles play still was ongoing.

Not too long after, Hornets Tyler Maasdam and Noah Crowe completed their comeback from a 1-4 deficit to shade Jared Silvey and Joe Hopper of Benton 9-8 via a 7-3 tiebreaker. It was the Chillicothe pair’s second win in as many matches together early this season.

After a short break, Maasdam made quick work of Silvey, 8-1, in No. 1 singles, while Crowe handled his No. 2 foe 8-4.

That left one position – No. 3 singles between Nelson and Hopper – to be decided. It turned out to be another lengthy duel, like No. 1 doubles. In the end, after the two split 16 games, Hopper salvaged one win for the Cardinals by besting Nelson 7-3 in the tiebreaker.