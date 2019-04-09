COMMERCE, Okla. — The East Newton Patriots joined the field for the 20th annual Mickey Mantle Classic and came away with the Miners Division title with their 5-1 victory Saturday over the Grove JV at Mickey Mantle Field.

East Newton defeated Fairland 10-2 on Friday and the Neosho JV 12-2 on Thursday, both games played at historic Joe Becker Stadium.

In the championship game Saturday, East Newton scored one run in the second, fourth, and fifth innings before pushing across two runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Patriots scored their five runs on eight hits and with assistance from the younger Ridgerunners committing seven errors.

Meanwhile, on the mound, Ethan Brummett recorded the one-hitter and surrendered one run on the one hit with six strikeouts and four walks over seven innings. Brummett fired 90 pitches, 49 for strikes.

Offensively, East Newton leadoff man Hunter Liveoak led the way with two runs scored and two hits, while Brummett, Brett Pendergraft, Sam Stewart, Jeremiah Stewart, Jake Anderson, and Kaden Cook each rounded out the eight hits with one apiece.

The Patriots, in addition to their eight hits, worked on five walks, took one for the team with a hit by pitch, and reached six more times on errors. Overall, East Newton stranded 12 runners.

East Newton improved to 6-2 overall entering a Big 8 Conference West Division game Tuesday at home against Lamar.

In the 10-2 victory Friday over Fairland, East Newton’s effort was highlighted by six runs in the third and three in the fifth, as the Patriots scored all their runs in the odd-numbered innings. East Newton scored one in the first.

Liveoak and Pendergraft each finished with three hits, two runs scored, two stolen bases, and one RBI. Zeke Chiles, Sam Stewart, Sebastian Stewart, Jeremiah Stewart, and Anderson rounded out East Newton’s 11 hits with one each. All of East Newton’s hits were singles.

Pendergraft earned the victory, allowing two runs (both earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks. He finished throwing 74 pitches, 45 for strikes.

Believe it or not, Pendergraft’s counterpart Gavin Long fired 67 strikes in 99 pitches and recorded eight strikeouts. Long took the loss, allowing seven runs (five earned) on nine hits over four innings.

Fairland hurt itself with five errors.

Braxton Jones led Fairland with two hits — including the game’s lone extra base hit, a double — and Long drove in two runs, both scored by Jones.

In the 12-2 victory Thursday against the Neosho JV, East Newton used six runs in the second, two in the fourth, and three in the fifth to earn the run-rule victory.

Liveoak sparked the Patriots with three hits and two runs scored, while Pendergraft had two hits, two runs scored, and two RBI. Jeremiah Stewart and Kaden Cook each scored twice.