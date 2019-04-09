FRONTENAC, Kan. — The Neosho boys finished third overall at the Raider Invitational on Thursday with 71 points, seven behind first place Parsons.

Kaden Cole won the 3,200 with a time of 10 minutes, 32.81 seconds and finished third in the 1,600 in 4:49.79. Kyle Wood took fourth in the 1,600 in 4:49.80. Dylan Collins finished sixth in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.67. Laken House finished second in the 400 in 52.57 and Nate Wimpey placed third in the 800 in 2:6.93.

In the field, Kaden Decker earned third in the shot put with a toss of 45 feet, 3 inches, while Drew Osborne took fourth in the discus with a throw of 120-1 and fifth in the javelin at 127-9. Kipp Box finished fifth in the discus at 119-8.

Neosho won the 4x800 in 8:39.09, took second in the 4x400 in 3:36.76, and placed fourth in the 4x100 in 45.83.

On the girls side, Neosho took fifth overall with 45 points on a day when Independence smoked the field with a 55-point differential between first and second place, 121 for the Lady Bulldogs and 66 for Girard. Parsons had 56 and St. Mary’s Colgan 52.

Taigen Mitchell placed fifth in the 100 in 13.67 and sixth in the 200 in 29.09. Madison Flynn finished third in the 300 hurdles in 49.98. Neosho placed third in the 4x100 in 54.06 and sixth in the 4x400 in 4:40.30.

Meredith Reed won the pole vault at 7-0. Jayden Browning and Flynn placed fourth and fifth in the long jump at 16-2 and 16-0, respectively, and fifth and sixth in the triple jump at 31-6 (Browning) and 31-0 (Flynn), while Melynn Miller took fourth in the high jump with a clearance of 4-8.

Team results, boys: Parsons 78, Galena 75, Neosho 71, Frontenac 56.5, Cherryvale 40.5, Girard 40, Northeast 38, Coffeyville 30, Independence 28.5, Baxter Springs 26.5, Labette County 23, Humboldt 18, Southeast 18, St. Mary’s Colgan 9, Columbus 4.

Team results, girls: Independence 121, Girard 66, Parsons 56, Colgan 52, Neosho 45, Frontenac 39, Southeast 32, Baxter Springs 30, Galena 24, Columbus 23, Humboldt 22, Labette County 18, Coffeyville 14, Cherryvale 8, Northeast 1.