GLADSTONE — The No. 16-ranked Crowder Lady Roughriders edged closer to 40 wins overall on the season after sweeping Maple Woods on Friday, 5-3 and 13-3, at Happy Rock Park.

Crowder improved to 39-1 on the season.

In the 13-3 victory, Crowder scored two runs in the first, four in the second, three in the third, one in the fourth, and three in the fifth, while Maple Woods pushed across two in the first and one in the third, not enough to keep the game alive longer than five innings.

Payton Wildeman dramatically closed out Crowder’s scoring with a three-run home run with two strikes and two outs in the fifth. Wildeman drove in four runs, three in one fell swoop.

Lexi McClellan and Kenzie Kallio, Crowder’s middle infield at the top of the order (McClellan shortstop, Kallio second baseman), combined for seven hits, four runs scored, and three RBI. McClellan had four hits and three runs scored, while Kallio had three hits and three RBI.

Dia Jackson added a home run and two RBI, while Morgan Montgomery and Kristen Wade each hit solo home runs.

Aspen Younce earned the victory and she allowed three runs (two earned) on one hit with one strikeout and three walks over three innings. Maddy Prough pitched two scoreless innings and had one hit allowed with one strikeout and no walks.

In the 5-3 victory, Crowder built a 5-1 lead after one in the second, one in the fourth, and three in the fifth. Maple Woods made Crowder sweat by pushing across two in the last chance seventh, both on consecutive solo home runs.

Bailey Buffington provided Crowder with another strong performance in the circle. She allowed three runs (all earned) on four hits with three strikeouts and no walks over seven innings. Buffington improved to 17-1 overall with an 1.07 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 105 innings.

Offensively, Kallio hit a pair of doubles and Baylor Miles and Jackson each went deep. Kallio and Miles highlighted the three-run fifth with a Kallio RBI double followed by a Miles two-run homer.

Crowder swept all four games from Maple Woods, taking a pair earlier in Neosho at Roughrider Softball Field, 7-0 and 14-3 in five innings.