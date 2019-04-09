CARTHAGE — The Seneca Indians salvaged one victory from the Bill O’Dell Tournament with a 8-5 win Friday over Nevada at historic Carl Lewton Stadium.

Seneca fell behind 5-3 after 4 1/2 innings before plating three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth.

The Indians overcame four errors with the help of collecting nine hits offensively. Parker Wolfinbarger sparked the Indians with two hits and Monty Mailes, Gavin Clouse, Alex Cook, Daythen Long, Titus Atkins, Zach Cox, and Drew Sampson each had one.

Additionally, Mailes and Wolfinbarger — hitting 1-2 in the order — each worked a pair of walks and Wolfinbarger’s line reads 2 for 2 with three runs scored and one RBI.

Courtesy runner Sebastian Middick scored twice for the Indians.

Mailes stole a pair of bases and Clouse, Middick, and Wolfinbarger joined Mailes in that statistical category.

Cox earned the victory and he allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits with nine strikeouts and one walk over seven innings. Cox finished with 104 pitches, 71 for strikes.

Seneca entered Bill O’Dell play with a 5-0 record and came away from the five-day tournament 6-3 overall after losses to Carthage (12-8), Monett (5-1), and Carl Junction (5-0).

Defensively, the Indians have some cleaning up to do after committing 18 errors in four games.

Seneca returns to action Tuesday at Nevada, Thursday at Springfield Catholic, and Saturday at Monett with games against East Newton and Monett.