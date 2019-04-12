The Crowder Lady Roughriders and their 41-1 overall record moved up four spots from No. 16 to No. 12 in the latest NJCAA Division I softball poll released Tuesday.

Crowder and top-ranked Florida SouthWestern (currently 45-1) remain the only teams in the nation with just a single loss this season. Crowder’s school record for lowest number of losses in a season stands at four — the 52-4 team from 1989.

Crowder returns to action Friday with a road doubleheader against St. Charles at the St. Charles Community College Softball Complex.

Crowder surpassed 40 wins with a pair of victories Sunday against State Fair, 4-1 and 5-0.

Crowder pitchers Bailey Buffington and Maddy Prough proved strong, very strong in the sweep.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Buffington allowed one run (earned) on three hits with eight strikeouts and one walk over seven innings. Buffington finished at 93 pitches, 69 for strikes.

In the second game, Prough allowed three hits and struck out 14 and walked two over seven innings. She finished with 104 pitches, 66 for strikes.

Buffington improved to 18-1 overall with an 1.06 ERA and 149 strikeouts and 14 walks over her first 112 innings. She has a save and 12 complete games.

Prough improved to 16-0 overall with an 1.07 ERA and 106 strikeouts and 17 walks over 92 innings. She’s thrown nine complete games.

In the 4-1 victory, Crowder scored one run in the first and three in the seventh, while State Fair managed its single run in the fourth.

Lexi McClellan and Payton Wildeman each had two hits to produce half of Crowder’s eight total hits and Kenzie Kallio, Baylor Miles, Kristen Wade, and Dia Jackson each had one. Wildeman, Wade, and Kallio each doubled.

Wildeman drove in two runs and Kallio and Wade each had one RBI. McClellan scored two runs and Kallio and Wildeman scored the other two runs.

In the 5-0 victory, Crowder pushed across two in the first and three in the fifth.

McClellan, Kallio, and Wade each collected two hits and Lexi Lowrance and Marissa Smith each had one. McClellan doubled for the team’s lone extra base hit.

Kallio drove in two runs and Baylor Miles, Wildeman, and Wade each had one RBI. McClellan and Kallio produced four runs, two each, and Smith crossed home for the other Crowder run.

In the 55-win Region 16 tournament championship team from two seasons ago, Crowder had Oakley Sisemore and Bailey Bunch at the top of the lineup. Sisemore and Bunch combined to score 164 runs (Sisemore 94, Bunch 70) that season.

McClellan has scored 52 runs after 42 games and Kallio has 43 RBI, both numbers leading Crowder this season.