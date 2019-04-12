All it took for Crowder sophomore pitcher Andrew Bradshaw to earn Region 16’s pitcher of the week award was one great outing last week against North Central.

Cristian Quero and Graham Brunner had a rough start in the first couple innings last Friday in the second game of a doubleheader at Roughrider Field.

Bradshaw came on and earned the victory with seven scoreless innings and he surrendered one hit. Coming on after Brunner, who missed three walks during his one inning of work, Bradshaw walked one batter … Crowder’s offense produced six runs down the stretch to earn a 11-6 victory.

Bradshaw has not pitched since that long relief outing, entering a four-game Region 16 series this weekend against St. Charles.

On the season, though, Bradshaw owns a 2-0 record with a 4.30 ERA and 18 strikeouts over his first 23 innings.

Bradshaw joins a string of Crowder players to be honored as either pitcher or offensive player of the week in Region 16.

The week before Bradshaw, outfielder Cameron Tissue and pitcher Tanner Norris swept the weekly honors.

On March 19, first baseman Colten Nix took offensive player of the week.

On March 12, pitcher Colten Weber took pitcher of the week.

On February 27, Nix and pitcher Ross Carver swept the honors.