The Diamond Wildcats lost their first 10 games of the season, most of them in blowout fashion, but they earned back-to-back victories against Haskell and Golden City.

Diamond defeated Haskell 5-3 in the fifth place game of the Mickey Mantle Classic on Saturday and routed Golden City 14-2 in five innings Monday.

Ash Grove ended Diamond’s winning ways by an 8-2 score Tuesday.

On Monday, Diamond scored one run in the first, seven in the second, five in the third, and one in the fourth, while Golden City plated single runs in the first and third.

Austin Behler led Diamond with three hits, Cameron Addington and Landon Clement each had two, and Wes Roughton, Leighton Bridgewater, Tucker Macy, Brodie Wilson, Durham Mickey, and Eli Cupp each had one as all nine Diamond players collected at least one hit. Addington homered and Bridgewater, Mickey, Clement, and Cupp each doubled.

Addington and Clement each drove in three runs, Behler and Cupp each picked up two RBI, and Bridgewater, Macy, and Wilson each joined the RBI column.

Behler scored three runs, Roughton, Addington, and Clement each scored twice, and Luke Lawson, Bridgewater, Wilson, Mickey, and Cupp each crossed home plate once.

Kyler Terry earned the victory and he allowed two runs (both earned) on four hits with four strikeouts and one walk over three innings. Hunter Shallenburger and Cupp each pitched a scoreless inning, with Cupp earning all three outs by the strikeout.

In the 5-3 victory over Haskell, Bridgewater played a central role both as hitter and pitcher.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M commit delivered a walk-off two-run single bringing home Macy and Wilson.

On the mound, Bridgewater allowed three runs (all earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks over six innings.

Wilson sparked Diamond’s offense with three hits.

Diamond, 2-11 overall, returned to action Thursday on the road against Southwest Conference rival Lockwood.