GRANBY — The East Newton Patriots and the Lamar Tigers, especially the Tigers, put up some big numbers during their Big 8 Conference West battle Tuesday.

Lamar came away with a 10-6 victory.

It could have been worse, though, for the Patriots — Lamar collected 13 hits, worked five walks, and reached twice on errors. The Tigers left behind 10 runners.

East Newton led 5-4 after three innings, before Lamar plated three runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth to score six of the game’s final seven runs.

Ethan Brummett led East Newton with two hits — both doubles — and three runs scored. He also picked up one RBI.

Hunter Liveoak, Sebastian Stewart, and Kaden Cook had the other East Newton hits with one apiece. Stewart drove in two runs and Liveoak scored twice. Stewart also doubled.

Brett Pendergraft earned the loss and he allowed seven runs (four earned) on 10 hits with three strikeouts and three walks over four innings. Cook finished up and he allowed three runs (none earned) on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks over three innings.

Pendergraft and Cook combined for 144 pitches overall (Pendergraft 81, Cook 63).

By comparison, Lamar pitchers Duncan Gepner and Donte Stahl threw 94 pitches. Stahl earned the win in relief and he allowed one run (unearned) on two hits with three strikeouts and no walks over four innings.

Offensively, five different Lamar players enjoyed multi-hit games: Case Tucker led with three hits and Sam Buzzard, Gepner, Rylan Wooldridge, and Mason Gastel each had two. Tucker and Buzzard each doubled and tripled, while both Stahl and Tucker Torbeck each doubled.

Tucker scored three runs and drove in two, Gepner scored twice and drove in one, Wooldridge drove in two, and Stahl scored twice.

East Newton — 6-3, 0-1 Big 8 West — returned to action Thursday on the road against Big 8 West foe Cassville and the Patriots host Liberal on Friday.