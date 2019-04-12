The Neosho Wildcats had a tough go of it during early week duals against Carl Junction and Thomas Jefferson, winning one varsity match in 18 overall.

On Tuesday at home against Central Ozark Conference foe Carl Junction, Neosho fell 8-1 with No. 5 singles Landon Austin defeating Jack Merrithew 8-6.

In singles, No. 1 Julian Henderson lost 8-5 to Colin King, No. 2 Connor Burghart lost 8-0 to Philipp Leithauser, No. 3 Carter Abbott lost 8-2 to Riley Kunce, No. 4 Dylan McNeill lost 8-1 to Mason Fox, and No. 6 Matt Houk lost 8-3 to Samuel Hook.

In doubles, No. 1 Henderson-McNeill lost 8-0 to King-Leithauser, No. 2 Burghart-Abbott lost 8-1 to Kunce-Merrithew, and No. 3 Austin-Houk lost 8-2 to Fox-Hook.

On Monday at unbeaten Thomas Jefferson, Neosho lost 9-0.

In singles, No. 1 Henderson lost 8-0 to Brock Conklin, No. 2 Burghart lost 8-2 to Ian Ding, No. 3 Abbott lost 8-1 to Dylan Dean-Heck, No. 4 McNeill lost 8-0 to Chris Wheelen, No. 5 Austin lost 8-0 to Luke Ralston, and No. 6 Houk lost 8-1 to Luke Goodhope.

In doubles, No. 1 Henderson-McNeill lost 8-0 to Conklin-Deng, No. 2 Burghart-Abbott lost 8-4 to Dean-Heck and Noah Hamlett, and No. 3 Austin-Hook lost 8-3 to Wheelen-Ralston.

Neosho, 2-4 overall and 0-2 COC, returned to action Thursday at home against conference foe Ozark. The Tigers are 4-2 on the season with their only losses against Kickapoo and Branson.