NEVADA — The Nevada Tigers earned their first win of the season with a 3-1 victory Tuesday over the Seneca Indians at Lyons Stadium.

Seneca dropped to 6-4 overall and 0-1 Big 8 Conference West, while Nevada improved to 1-9 overall and 1-0 Big 8 West.

Seneca and Nevada both also play in Class 4, District 12 alongside Carl Junction, Cassville, Monett, and Mount Vernon.

Seneca had just defeated Nevada 8-5 four days earlier in the Bill O’Dell Tournament in Carthage.

The Indians jumped out to a 1-0 lead Tuesday, but the Tigers scored one run in three straight innings from the third through the fifth.

Nevada’s Grant Miller and Seneca’s Gavin Clouse battled on the mound.

Miller earned the victory and he allowed one run (earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and one walk over seven innings. Miller finished at 92 pitches.

Clouse took the loss and he allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits with six strikeouts and three walks over six innings. Clouse finished at 100 pitches.

In the Seneca first, Parker Wolfinbarger singled, stole second, advanced to third on a Clouse groundout, and scored on Alex Cook’s two-out, two-strike single.

After two singles in the first, Seneca managed only a Titus Atkins single in the second, a Monty Mailes single in the third, and a Cook single in the fourth.

The Indians were retired in order the last three innings.

Seneca returned to action on the road Thursday against Springfield Catholic and the Fighting Irish entered the contest 6-7 overall.