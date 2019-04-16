The Battle baseball team scored three or more runs in four different innings Monday en route to a 15-5 home victory in five innings over Blair Oaks.

The victory avenged the Spartans’ 8-2 loss to Blair Oaks on Saturday.

Joe Lee finished 4-for-4 with four runs for Battle (4-15) in the victory. Carson Fewell drove in four runs, while Kellen Williamson and Braydon Boyer each collected three hits.

Battle outhit Blair Oaks 16-11 overall and also drew four walks.

Sean Keene allowed five earned runs over four innings while striking out eight to earn the win.

The Spartans enforced the mercy rule with a three-run fifth.