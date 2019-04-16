The No. 12-ranked Crowder Lady Roughriders won three of four games on the road Friday and Saturday, sweeping St. Charles 9-0 and 14-0 both in five innings Friday and splitting a twinbill Saturday with arch rival Jefferson, 6-1 loss and 12-5 win in eight innings.

Crowder improved to 44-2 overall this season and the Lady ‘Riders hosted Three Rivers on Monday, a team who handed Crowder’s first loss of the season in a doubleheader split.

In the 12-5 victory over Jefferson, Crowder plated seven runs in the eighth after giving up a 5-1 lead when Jefferson pushed across one in the fifth and three in the sixth.

The teams combined for 17 runs, 25 hits, and seven errors.

Six Crowder players combined for 13 of the team’s 14 hits — three by Dia Jackson and two each by Lexi McClellan, Kenzie Kallio, Payton Wildeman, Lexi Lowrance, and Shelby Chavers. Wildeman and Jackson each homered, McClellan tripled, and Kallio, Wildeman, and Lowrance each doubled. Jackson drove in three runs and McClellan, Kallio, and Wildeman each drove in two.

Maddy Prough earned the victory and she allowed five runs (three earned) on nine hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

In the 6-1 loss, Jefferson scored two in the first and four in the fourth, while Crowder scored its only run earlier in the fourth.

Kallio, Wildeman, Jackson, Lowrance, and Chavers each collected hits with Wildeman’s double Crowder’s lone extra base hit.

Buffington took her second loss of the season and she allowed six runs (all earned) on seven hits with five strikeouts and four walks over six innings.

In the 9-0 win over St. Charles, Crowder plated one in the second and third, four in the fourth, and three in the fifth.

Jackson collected three hits — including a triple — and four RBI, while Wildeman had three hits, three runs scored, and one RBI. McClellan worked three walks and scored two runs.

Aspen Younce earned the victory and she allowed one hit with seven strikeouts and no walks. Lowrance pitched a scoreless fifth and picked up a strikeout.

In the 14-0 win, Crowder previewed its 10 runs in the fourth by scoring two in the first and two in the third. The Lady ‘Riders had 12 hits and St. Charles committed 10 errors.

Kristen Wade sparked the bats with two hits — including a double — and three RBI, and she crossed home plate three times. Wildeman had two hits, three runs scored, and one RBI, while Lowrance added two hits, one run scored, and two RBI.

Buffington earned the victory and she allowed one hit with four strikeouts and one walk over three innings. Prough pitched two scoreless innings and had two strikeouts.

Three Rivers — the defending region and district champions — entered Monday’s doubleheader 30-3 overall this season with one loss each at home (15-1), on the road (13-1), and at a neutral site (2-1). Three Rivers just came off a doubleheader sweep against Jefferson.

Crowder owned a 21-0 home record entering Monday.