ST. CHARLES — The No. 9-ranked Crowder Roughriders won three of four games in a Region 16 series Friday and Saturday against St. Charles, winning Friday 12-1 and sweeping Saturday 10-4 and 9-1 to improve to 35-11 overall and 23-5 Region 16.

Crowder returns to action Tuesday at Joe Becker Stadium with a single nine-inning contest against rival Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. The Norsemen had a 18-19 overall record and a seven-game winning streak entering Sunday’s doubleheader against Maple Woods.

Former Neosho High standout Colton Marion starts in center field for NEO and after his first 37 games, Marion had a .345 average (39 for 113) with 41 runs scored, 10 doubles, one triple, one home run, 30 RBI, a .503 on-base percentage, 34 walks against 24 strikeouts, and 11 stolen bases in as many attempts.

In the series finale, a 9-1 victory, Crowder scored three runs in the third, two in the fifth, and four in the eighth. St. Charles scored its lone run in the third.

Cameron Tissue led Crowder with three hits (a double and two singles), three runs scored, and two RBI. Freilin Cabrera and Jorden Hussein each had two hits and Quinn Cherry, Rod Criss, and Mac Moody each had one. Colten Nix drove in two runs without a hit.

Beaux Bonvillain earned the victory and he allowed one run (earned) on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk over 3 2/3 innings. Andrew Bradshaw, fresh off earning Region 16 pitcher of the week, pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts, one walk, and no hits allowed. Colin Brougham, continuing the work of the ‘Killer-Bs,” pitched a hitless inning and struck out two and walked none.

In the third, Tissue hit a two-run double and Sam Chaput picked up one fundamentally sound RBI on a 4-3 groundout.

Cabrera hit a RBI single and Michael Chrisman a sacrifice fly in the fifth, while Hussein’s RBI single highlighted the four-run eighth.

In the 10-4 victory, Crowder plated at least one run in the first six innings with one in the first, one in the second, three in the third, two each in the fourth and fifth, and one in the sixth. St. Charles scored all four runs in the sixth.

Hussein led Crowder with three hits, Tissue, Chaput, and Chrisman each had two hits, and Cabrera, Nix, and Moody each rounded out the 12-hit attack with one. Nix, Moody, and Chrisman each doubled. Moody and Chaput both scored two runs.

Jared Viertel earned the victory and he allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits with eight strikeouts and four walks over 5 2/3 innings. Bradshaw closed it out with four outs, all by the strikeout.

In the 12-1 series opener, Cabrera proved to have a mighty bat with two home runs and four RBI. Chrisman homered, tripled, and also drove in four runs for the ‘Riders.

Criss led Crowder with three hits, Cabrea, Chrisman, and Cherry each had two, and Cameron McClure and Hussein each had one.

Crowder scored two runs in the first, five in the fourth, one in the fifth, and four in the sixth, while St. Charles scored its only run in the sixth.

Crowder scored its first run on an error and Chrisman hit a RBI triple for the other run in the first.

McClure and Hussein hit consecutive RBI singles and Cabrera hit a three-run homer to highlight the five-run fourth.

Criss hit a RBI double in the fifth and Cabrera’s solo homer started the four-run sixth, then Christian’s three-run homer closed out Crowder’s scoring in style.

Colten Weber earned the victory and he allowed one run (earned) on three hits with nine strikeouts and two walks over six innings.

In Crowder’s 14-9 loss, Crowder fell behind 12-5 after four when St. Charles exploded for eight runs.

Crowder and St. Charles combined for 23 runs scored and 34 hits in a game not bereft offensively.

Cabrera bashed five singles, Chrisman and Cherry each had three hits, and Tissue and Criss rounded out Crowder’s 15 hits with two each. Chrisman scored three runs and Cherry two. Chrisman drove in three runs and Tissue and Cherry each picked up two RBI.

Tanner Norris took the loss and he surrendered 12 runs (10 earned) on 15 hits with two strikeouts and one walk over 3 2/3 innings. Relief pitchers Ryan Hagen and Bryce Libke combined to allow only two more runs over the last 4 1/3 innings.