AREA CALENDAR

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

Mountain Division Playoffs

7:05 p.m. — Tulsa Oilers at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Lompoc (Calif.) Cabrillo at Satchel Paige Stadium

4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Lafayette County

5 p.m. — Kansas City Southeast vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park

Truman at Mid-Season Tiger Classic at Legacy Park

Northland Tournament

4 p.m. — Kearney at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Park Hill South

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

4:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Teresa’s Academy

Blue Springs South Tournament

At Larry Stewart Memorial Stadium

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Park Hill South

6:45 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) Northwest

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

7:30 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Valley (Kan.) Southwest Invitational, Plaza Tennis Center

8:30 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Belton Invitational

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Excelsior Springs

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

8:30 a.m. — Oak Grove at Lafayette County Husker Invitational, Higginsville Country Club

12:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Lee’s Summit, Rockhurst

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Independence City Championships, Fort Osage High School

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

South Central Division Playoffs

7:35 p.m. — Milwaukee Wave at Kansas City Comets, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Truman at Mid-Season Tiger Classic at Legacy Park

Northland Tournament

4 p.m. — St. Pius X at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Grain Valley

River City Festival

At Lawrence (Kan.) Free State High School

9 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Topeka (Kan.) Washburn Rural

At Lawrence (Kan.) High School

6 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Mill Valley

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown South

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs, Park Hill at Park Hill South High School

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Truman at Liberty North

Blue Springs South Tournament

At Larry Stewart Memorial Stadium

6:45 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) West

Northtown Tournament

At Staley High School

4 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Excelsior Springs

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West

4 p.m. — Ruskin at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Grandview

4 p.m. — Truman at Staley

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

12:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West at Adams Pointe Golf Club

1 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Fort Osage at WinterStone Golf Course

3:15 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman, Kearney at Drumm Farm Golf Club

4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove, Pleasant Hill, Warrensburg at Adams Pointe Golf Club

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

2:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Barstow Invitational

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Oak Grove at Grain Valley Invitational

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo, 5 a.m., 12:30 p.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia, noon, MLB (272)

• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College softball: Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Soccer: UEFA: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City, 2 p.m., TNT (51)

• College golf: Western Intercollegiate, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Cincinnati at Los Angeles Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• College lacrosse: Princeton at Pennsylvania, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Boston at New York Yankees, 5:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: LPGA Lotte Championship, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College softball: Florida at Florida State, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college lacrosse: Maryland at Georgetown, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL playoffs: Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA playoffs: Indiana at Boston, 6 p.m., TNT (51)

• College softball: Georgia Tech at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NHL playoffs: Nashville at Dallas, 7 p.m., USA (52)

• Football: State Farm All-Star Challenge, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA playoffs: Utah at Houston, 8:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• NHL playoffs: Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Houston at Oakland, 9 p.m., MLB (272)

Wednesday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)