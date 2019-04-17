AREA CALENDAR
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
Mountain Division Playoffs
7:05 p.m. — Tulsa Oilers at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Lompoc (Calif.) Cabrillo at Satchel Paige Stadium
4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Lafayette County
5 p.m. — Kansas City Southeast vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park
Truman at Mid-Season Tiger Classic at Legacy Park
Northland Tournament
4 p.m. — Kearney at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Park Hill South
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
4:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Teresa’s Academy
Blue Springs South Tournament
At Larry Stewart Memorial Stadium
5 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Park Hill South
6:45 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) Northwest
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
7:30 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Valley (Kan.) Southwest Invitational, Plaza Tennis Center
8:30 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Belton Invitational
4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Excelsior Springs
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
8:30 a.m. — Oak Grove at Lafayette County Husker Invitational, Higginsville Country Club
12:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Lee’s Summit, Rockhurst
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Independence City Championships, Fort Osage High School
THURSDAY, APRIL 18
MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE
South Central Division Playoffs
7:35 p.m. — Milwaukee Wave at Kansas City Comets, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Truman at Mid-Season Tiger Classic at Legacy Park
Northland Tournament
4 p.m. — St. Pius X at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Grain Valley
River City Festival
At Lawrence (Kan.) Free State High School
9 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Topeka (Kan.) Washburn Rural
At Lawrence (Kan.) High School
6 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Mill Valley
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Blue Springs
6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown South
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs, Park Hill at Park Hill South High School
6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Oak Grove
7 p.m. — Truman at Liberty North
Blue Springs South Tournament
At Larry Stewart Memorial Stadium
6:45 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) West
Northtown Tournament
At Staley High School
4 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Excelsior Springs
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West
4 p.m. — Ruskin at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Grandview
4 p.m. — Truman at Staley
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
12:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West at Adams Pointe Golf Club
1 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Fort Osage at WinterStone Golf Course
3:15 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman, Kearney at Drumm Farm Golf Club
4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove, Pleasant Hill, Warrensburg at Adams Pointe Golf Club
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
2:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Barstow Invitational
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Oak Grove at Grain Valley Invitational
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s TV/radio highlights
Wednesday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo, 5 a.m., 12:30 p.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)
• MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia, noon, MLB (272)
• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)
• College softball: Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., BTN (255)
• Soccer: UEFA: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City, 2 p.m., TNT (51)
• College golf: Western Intercollegiate, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)
• MLB: Cincinnati at Los Angeles Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLB (272)
• College lacrosse: Princeton at Pennsylvania, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• MLB: Boston at New York Yankees, 5:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Golf: LPGA Lotte Championship, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)
• College softball: Florida at Florida State, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Women’s college lacrosse: Maryland at Georgetown, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NHL playoffs: Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• NBA playoffs: Indiana at Boston, 6 p.m., TNT (51)
• College softball: Georgia Tech at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• NHL playoffs: Nashville at Dallas, 7 p.m., USA (52)
• Football: State Farm All-Star Challenge, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• NBA playoffs: Utah at Houston, 8:30 p.m., TNT (51)
• NHL playoffs: Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• MLB: Houston at Oakland, 9 p.m., MLB (272)
Wednesday’s Radio
• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)