Aidan Williams shared medalist honors to help the Truman boys golf team to its first victory of the season.

The Patriots, led by Williams’ 36, totaled 160 to top rival William Chrisman (179) and North Kansas City (192) Tuesday at the par-30 Drumm Farm Golf Club Executive Course

Chrisman’s Braden Jennings tied Williams for medalist honors.

“The weather was beautiful and we were playing a course that we know like the back of our hand,” Patriots coach Joey Penner said. “It felt really good to get a win today. It will bring some much needed confidence going into the matches the rest of this week and the (Suburban Large Seven) conference championship next Monday at WinterStone.”

Ethan Bradshaw fired a 38 for Truman, followed by Karl Menoza (40), Ben Day (46) and Marshal Wiley (51).

Ryan Engle (46), Tyler Neal (47), Josh Arriaza (50) and Sabastian Gonzalez (53) completed Chrisman’s scoring.

LIBERTY INVITATIONAL: Lee’s Summit North’s Kohlin Hicks was the lone area medal winner and Blue Springs had the area’s best team finish in the Liberty Invitational Monday at Excelsior Springs Country Club.

Hicks fired an 81 to tie for sixth place as the Broncos finished ninth at 366. Caden Jackley and Ben Podjenski each shot 87 to lead Blue Springs to a 362 total.

Fort Osage (433) finished 18th and Truman (461) was 19th.

Blake Whetstone and Luke Sanders each shot 97 to complete Blue Springs’ scoring. Raef Campbell (92) and Liam Frank (94) rounded out North’s card.

Justice Fluty shot 98 to lead Fort Osage, while Ethan Bradshaw shot 98 to lead Truman.