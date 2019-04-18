The No. 13-ranked Crowder Lady Roughriders improved to 46-2 overall and 23-0 at home with a sweep Monday of No. 20 Three Rivers at Roughrider Softball Field, 11-2 and 12-0 both in five innings.

In the 12-0 victory, Crowder plated four runs in the first, seven in the second, and one in the fourth, while Three Rivers managed just three hits against Crowder pitchers Maddy Prough and Aspen Younce, both singles.

Prough allowed two hits and struck out five and walked two in four innings. Younce allowed one hit in her one inning.

Kenzie Kallio, Kristen Wade, Shelby Chavers, Lexi Lowrance, and Emily Admire each had two hits and Lexi McClellan, Payton Wildeman, Baylor Miles, and Marissa Smith each had one. Wade homered and Kallio, Lowrance, and Smith each doubled. Lowrance and Wade each drove in three runs, Smith two, and Wildeman, Miles, and Chavers each one.

Wade opened the scoring in style with a three-run homer in the first.

In the 11-2 victory, Crowder plated four in the first and seven in the fourth, while Three Rivers managed single runs in the third and fourth.

Bailey Buffington dominated Three Rivers from the circle and she allowed two runs (both earned) on three hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks over five innings.

Wildeman homered and tripled, scored two runs, and drove in four runs. Miles homered to highlight her three hits, scored two runs, and picked up two RBI. Kallio and Wade formed with Wildeman and Miles a quartet in the lineup who each scored two runs. Kallio, Wade, and Dia Jackson each doubled and Smith tripled.

Crowder scored its four in the first courtesy a Wildeman two-run triple, a Miles bunt single that brought home Wildeman, and a Jackson RBI double.

The Lady ‘Riders closed out the scoring in the fourth with a Smith RBI triple, a McClellan fielder’s choice, consecutive Kallio and Wade RBI doubles, a two-run Wildeman home run, and a Miles solo home run.

Abbey Gann took the loss and she allowed 11 runs (10 earned) on 11 hits with four strikeouts and one walk over 3 1/3 innings.

The Lady ‘Riders have won 33 consecutive home games — Three Rivers was the last team who defeated Crowder at Roughrider Softball Field.

Crowder returns to action Friday, weather permitting, at home against North Central. The Lady ‘Riders then have road doubleheaders against Kansas City Kansas (April 23), North Central (April 28), Labette (April 29), and Neosho County (April 30).