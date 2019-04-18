DIAMOND — The Diamond Wildcats fell to 3-13 overall this season after two losses early this week, 5-3 to Pierce City on Tuesday and 15-0 to Lamar on Monday.

In the 5-3 loss, Diamond and Pierce City battled into extra innings and the Eagles came away with the victory after plating two runs in the eighth. Diamond scored one run in the second, fourth, and fifth, while Pierce City plated three in the fifth.

Leighton Bridgewater took the loss and he allowed five runs (four earned) on 12 hits with nine strikeouts and one walk over 7 2/3 innings. Eli Cupp picked up the final out with 11 pitches, a number that included two walks.

Cupp led Diamond with three hits, Brodie Wilson and Kyler Terry each had two, and Wes Roughton, Austin Behler, Hunter Shallenburger, Landon Clement, Bridgewater, and Tucker Macy each had one as every player in the Diamond starting lineup came through with at least one hit. In fact, No. 8 and No. 9 hitters Terry and Cupp combined for five hits.

Wilson doubled and Wilson, Terry, and Cupp each drove in runs.

Both teams stranded 10 runners.

In the 15-0 loss to Lamar, Lamar plated eight in the first, four in the second, and three in the third to end the game.

Lamar’s Wyatt Hull pitched an abbreviated no-hitter — six strikeouts and one walk on 39 pitches over three innings. Wilson worked a walk and that was the only Diamond runner against Hull.

Meanwhile, offensively, Rylan Wooldridge led Lamar with three hits and Duncan Gepner, Case Tucker, and Mason Gastel each had two. Tucker doubled twice and Wooldridge also doubled. Wooldridge and Tucker each drove in three runs and Gepner collected two RBI.

Diamond returned to action Thursday, weather permitting, on the road against Southwest Conference foe Miller.