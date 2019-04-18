DIAMOND — The Diamond Lady Wildcats played for a Southwest Conference softball title in the inaugural season of the conference.

The Pleasant Hope Lady Pirates, though, proved to be very unpleasant, scoring nine unanswered runs for a 12-3 victory Tuesday.

Madi Bentley’s solo home run put Diamond on the board in the second and the Wildcats secured a 3-all score after three with two in the third. Lauryn Macy hit a RBI single and she came around to score with the help of a passed ball and an error.

Macy collected half of Diamond’s four hits against Pleasant Hope pitchers Jayden Lee and Geiona Hillbrook, who shut the door on the Lady Wildcats after a scoreless seventh.

Bentley took the loss and she allowed 12 runs (nine earned) on 13 hits with 10 strikeouts and five walks over seven innings. She threw 179 pitches, 116 for strikes, and faced 41 batters.

By comparison, Lee and Hallbrook only faced 29 batters.

Abby Henson enjoyed a monster game offensively for Pleasant Hope — single in the first, homer in the third, and doubles in the sixth and seventh.

Henson scored four and drove in five runs.

Diamond fell to 10-7 overall and the Lady Wildcats returned to action Thursday, weather permitting, against Sarcoxie.

On Monday, Diamond dropped a 5-3 game against Strafford, as the Lady Wildcats were hurt by four errors against the two-time defending Class 1 state champions.

Strafford plated one run in the first, two in the third, and one each in the fourth and fifth, while Diamond pushed across two in the third and one in the sixth.

Macy and Alyssa Wright sparked Diamond’s offense with home runs — their only hits — and Bentley led the way with two hits.

Hayley Frank — Missouri’s Gatorade State Player of the Year in basketball — led Strafford with three hits and two runs scored.

Bentley took the loss and she allowed five runs (two earned) on eight hits with seven strikeouts and two walks over six innings. She finished with 110 pitches, 76 for strikes.

Emma Johnson earned the victory and she allowed three runs (all earned) on six hits with eight strikeouts and three walks over seven innings.