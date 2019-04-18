CASSVILLE — The McDonald County Mustangs swept titles at the Cassville Relays on Tuesday, winning on the boys side by nearly 100 points and edging out the host by about 10 points on the girls.

The McDonald County boys finished with 199 points and Cassville took second at 106, while it was McDonald County 154 and Cassville girls 144.5 points.

On the boys side, McDonald County junior Corbin Jones set a speedy pace in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Jones won the 200 in 23.50 seconds and took second in the 100 in 11.50, just behind Pea Ridge senior Elliott Cooper.

Fellow junior Junior Teriek finished fifth in the 200 in 24.50.

Jack Teague and John Howard, both juniors, finished fourth and fifth in the 400 in 54.00 and 55.40, respectively. Garrett Spears won double gold in the 800 and the 1,600 with respective times of 2:07.50 and 4:47.20. Elijah Habert placed second in the 800 in 2:08.70, while David Lazalde won the 3,200 in 11:01.90 and placed third in the 1,600 in 5:02.10.

Spears, Habert, and Lazalde also belong to a talented junior class.

Joel Morris placed fourth in the 110 hurdles in 16.99 and third in the 300 hurdles in 46.20.

McDonald County won the 4x800 in 8:53.50, finished second in the 4x400 in 3:42.20, and finished third in both the 4x200 (1:37.90) and the 4x100 (47.40).

McDonald County nearly cleaned up in the field events.

Michael Williams, another junior, won the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 7 3/4 inches, while Jones finished third at 20-1/2.

Jones, Williams, and junior Dylan Allison placed first, third, and fifth in the triple jump — Jones 41-8 1/2, Williams 38-8, and Allison 38-2 3/4.

A pair of seniors, Zach Woods and Huechi Xiong, finished 1-2 in the pole vault with clearances of 13-6 and 11-6, respectively.

Elliott Wolfe, a senior like Woods and Xiong, won the discus with a 128-2 toss of the implement. Brennon White placed fifth at 105-10.

Like distance runner Spears, Wolfe earned double gold with a 48-5 toss in the shot put. Garrett Gricks, a freshman, placed fourth at 36-7 1/2.

Adamson finished second in the high jump by clearing 5-8 and freshman Ricardo Salas placed fifth in the javelin at 111-7.

East Newton’s Ryan Millett finished second in the long jump at 20-6, third in the high jump at 5-4, and eighth in the triple jump at 36-10 1/2.

Seneca’s Jakob Sampson took second in the javelin with a fling of 138-7.

On the girls side, McDonald County fared best in the field events.

Caitlyn Barton won the pole vault with a clearance of 9-5 and Chloe Teague and Kelly Brennand placed second and fourth, respectively, at 8-0 with Teague clearing the mark in fewer attempts.

Rebecca Green and Emily Landers finished 2-3 in the discus at 91-7 and 88-3. Mariana Salas, Green, and Jacqueline Grider finished 2-3-4 in the javelin at 98-2, 94-1, and 87-1, respectively.

Landers finished third and Brianna Estrada sixth in the shot put at 33-5 and 29-5.

Haley Mick and Erin Cooper placed fifth and sixth in the high jump at 4-0. Sosha Howard and Cooper finished fourth and sixth in the long jump at 14-7 1/2 and 14-0, respectively. Howard and Rita Santillan placed second and fourth in the triple jump at 32-4 3/4 and 30-4 1/2, respectively.

Santillan took third in the 200 in 29.10 and fourth in the 100 in 13.80. Barton placed fifth in the 200 in 29.60. Adyson Sanny placed fifth in the 400 in 1:09.10. Haley Mick and Sanny placed fifth and sixth in the 800 in 2:50.60 and 2:55.20. Addy Mick placed sixth in the 1,600 in 6:24.10.

Ruby Palomo, Makaiela Thacker, and Boer Liberty finished 1-2-3 in the 100 hurdles in 16.70, 18.40, and 19.10. Palomo finished second in the 300 hurdles in 53.90 and Gissele Reyes-luna took fifth in 56.40.

McDonald County finished third in the 4x100 in 54.70, the 4x200 in 2:00.10, and the 4x800 in 11:57, and fourth in the 4x400 in 4:44.60.

Seneca’s Taylor Mailes — a state champion in the event her sophomore year — won the long jump with a leap of 17-2 1/2 and fellow senior and returning state qualifier Chaney Platner won gold in the javelin by nearly 20 feet with a toss of 116-9.

Team results, boys — McDonald County 199, Cassville 106, Aurora 85, Southwest 48, Blue Eye 33, East Newton 33, Pea Ridge 29, Glendale 21, Seneca 16, Miller 13, McAuley Catholic 6.

Team results, girls — McDonald County 154, Cassville 144.5, Blue Eye 113.5, Seneca 67, Aurora 42, Miller 25.5, Southwest 16, McAuley Catholic 15.5, East Newton 4, Glendale 1.