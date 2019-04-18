GRANBY — The McDonald County Mustangs and the East Newton Patriots put up a lot of twos during their Big 8 Conference West battle on Tuesday.

McDonald County scored two runs in four different innings to come away with a 8-6 victory, besting East Newton’s two twos and two ones.

The Mustangs plated two in the first, second, sixth, and seventh, while the Patriots scored two in the first and second, then one in the fifth and seventh.

East Newton senior Brett Pendergraft hit a pair of solo home runs for his only hits and RBI, while Jake Anderson, Kaden Cook, and Hunter Liveoak each doubled for their lone hits. Liveoak also joined Pendergraft in scoring two runs. Ethan Brummett and Zeke Chiles also had two hits.

Kaden Cook took the loss for East Newton and he allowed two runs (one earned) in relief with two strikeouts and three walks over 5 2/3 innings. Brummett took a no-decision and he allowed six runs (two earned) on nine hits with two strikeouts and three walks over 5 2/3 innings.

Boston Dowd earned the victory for the Mustangs and he allowed six runs (three earned) on eight hits over 6 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts and no walks. Fellow senior and college signee Izak Johnson came on to pick up the final out on six pitches and earned the save.

Offensively, Cole Martin, Joe Brown, Dowd, and Kameron Hopkins each came through with two hits for the Mustangs and Martin, Brown, Dowd, and Omar Manuel each had RBI. Oakley Roessler worked three walks.

East Newton dropped to 9-5 overall and 1-2 Big 8 West. The Patriots returned to action Thursday, weather permitting, on the road against Big 8 West foe Nevada, who’s struggled this season with an 1-12 overall record. The Patriots then return home Tuesday for a Big 8 West battle against Newton County rival Seneca; East Newton recently edged Seneca 5-4 in Monett.

McDonald County improved to 7-9 overall and 2-1 Big 8 West. The Mustangs won their second close conference game in a row, following a recent 6-5 victory against Lamar.

McDonald County returned to action Thursday, weather permitting, with another Big 8 West bash against Cassville. The Wildcats stand at 5-9 overall and 0-2 Big 8 West.

The Mustangs then have a single game scheduled Friday against Rogers Heritage (Arkansas) and another road game Tuesday against Marshfield.

McDonald County does not return home until next Thursday against Big 8 West foe Seneca.