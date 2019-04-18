JOPLIN — The No. 9-ranked Crowder Roughriders earned a 10-5 victory Tuesday over Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in ‘Battle on the Border’ Part 1 at historic Joe Becker Stadium.

Crowder improved to 36-11 overall and reached 400 runs scored this season. Tuesday’s performance marked Crowder’s 20th game scoring at least 10 runs.

The ‘Riders started their four-game home-and-home Region 16 series Thursday, weather permitting, on the road against State Fair.

Crowder takes a 23-5 record in Region 16 play up against State Fair.

On Tuesday, Crowder built a 10-3 lead after plating three runs in the first, one in the second, two in the fourth, and four in the sixth. The ‘Riders were able to withstand NEO’s two runs in the seventh, especially with relievers Treshon Paschal and Colin Brougham strong on the back end. Paschal came on in the seventh and extinguished any possible NEO rally.

Former NEO pitcher Corey Lummis earned the victory and he allowed three runs (all earned) on seven hits with two strikeouts and one walk over 5 2/3 innings. Paschal struck out five in his six outs and he surrendered no hits. Brougham worked around a hit in the ninth and picked up a strikeout.

Cameron Tissue led Crowder’s 13-hit attack with four and he produced three runs scored and three RBI. Tissue singled four times.

Michael Chrisman, Mac Moody, and Jorden Hussein each collected two hits. Chrisman doubled twice, including a hustle double in his penultimate at-bat. Moody also doubled for one of his hits.

Colten Nix’s two-run home run highlighted the four-run sixth.

Erasmo Mavarez led NEO with two hits and two runs scored, his effort highlighted by a solo home run. Leadoff man Tyler Small had two hits and two walks.

Former Neosho High standout and NEO sophomore Colton Marion struggled offensively with an 0 for 5 performance at the plate. It was an uncharacteristic performance for Marion, who’s hitting .336 (42-125) this season with 41 runs scored, 10 doubles, one triple, one homer, 32 RBI, 34 walks and 27 strikeouts, and 11 stolen bases in 12 attempts through his first 40 games.

NEO dropped to 19-21 on the season and the Norse returned to action Thursday, weather permitting, for the start of a three-game series at nationally-ranked Connors State, a team averaging nearly 10 runs per game.

Crowder and NEO mix it up again for Part 2 of their battle Tuesday at Joe Becker. Same time (6 p.m.), same place, possibly different final score.