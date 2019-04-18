Let’s put Neosho’s 15-0 Central Ozark Conference loss Wednesday to Ozark quickly into perspective.

In their previous seven games, the Wildcats surrendered 13 runs and Aurora and Grove combined for nine of those in Neosho’s only two losses during a 5-2 stretch that saw Wildcat pitchers blank Sequoyah and state-ranked Willard and limit Miami and Carl Junction both to a single run.

Neosho just came off a 2-1 win in eight innings Tuesday against Carl Junction, highlighted by a sensational pitching performance by senior ace Jared Stephens. Stephens was the only Neosho pitcher not used by head coach Danny Powers to get through Ozark’s offensive onslaught.

Ozark just came off a 5-4 loss to rival Nixa the day before, as the Tigers squandered a 3-0 lead against the state-ranked Eagles.

There would be no squandering Wednesday for Ozark at Roy B. Shaver Stadium.

Ozark jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one and never looked back.

The game had been originally scheduled for Thursday and moved a day ahead in an effort to beat a possible rainout.

Instead, Ozark rained down on Neosho with 15 runs on 18 hits and southpaw Jake Skaggs threw a complete game shutout.

The Tigers drove Neosho starter Mason Ray from the game after three innings and Ray came off strong pitching performances against both Miami and Willard.

Ozark improved to 10-8 overall and 2-3 COC, while Neosho dropped to 8-7 overall and 3-2 COC.

The Wildcats had their winning streak — all conference games — snapped at three in their worst loss since a 15-0 loss at home last season to Class 5 powerhouse Staley.

Neosho returns to action Friday, weather permitting, with games against tournament host Lebanon and Kirksville, then Saturday against Central Park Hills in the Lebanon Wood Bat Tournament. Neosho defeated Lebanon 7-5 earlier this season.

The Wildcats return to conference play Tuesday on the road against district foe Carthage, a team who ended Neosho’s season last year en route to a district title. Neosho faces three straight COC foes on the road with Branson and Webb City after Carthage.