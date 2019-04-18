WEST SENECA, Okla. — The struggling Seneca Indians continued their struggles with a pair of home losses early this week, 7-3 to Monett on Tuesday and 9-6 to Mount Vernon on Monday.

The losses sent Seneca to 6-8 overall after staring the season 5-0. That’s right, the Indians have lost eight of their last nine games.

In the 7-3 loss, Monett surged out with three runs in the first and built a 6-2 lead entering the bottom of the sixth.

Monett collected 10 hits and Seneca did itself no favors by committing five errors. Alejandro Groomer doubled to highlight the hits and Alex Rivera drove in three runs.

Dale Slater earned the victory and he allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks over seven innings. Slater finished at 97 pitches, 60 for strikes.

Gavin Clouse led Seneca with two hits and all four hits against Slater were confided to the top three spots in the Seneca lineup with Monty Mailes and Parker Wolfinbarger each joining Clouse in the hits column. Wolfinbarger, Harris Griffith, and Titus Atkins each picked up RBI.

On the bases, Seneca found success six times with two steals each for Clouse and Alex Cook and one each for Mailes and Wolfinbarger. The Indians went 6 for 8 in stolen base attempts.

Griffith took the loss and he allowed seven runs (four earned) with four strikeouts and no walks over 6 1/3 innings. Griffith tallied 103 pitches, 72 for strikes. Drew Sampson came in for the final two outs.

Griffith lost for the second time against Monett this season — in the Carthage Tournament, Griffith allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

In the 9-6 loss, Seneca fell behind 9-2 after Mount Vernon broke a 2-all stalemate with six runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. The Indians pushed across four in the seventh.

Griffith led Seneca with three hits and three RBI and the trio of Griffith, Mailes, and Wolfinbarger combined for seven hits with Mailes and Wolfinbarger adding two each. Cook had the other hit and he worked a walk en route to two runs. Wolfinbarger also had two runs scored and both hits were of the two-bagger variety.

Clouse took the loss and he allowed nine runs (one earned) on eight hits with nine strikeouts and one walk over 6 2/3 innings. Sampson picked up the final out on five pitches. Clouse finished with 107 pitches, 71 for strikes; he threw a strike on the first pitch to 21 of the 33 batters he faced.

Seneca returned to action Thursday, weather permitting, at home against Lamar. The Indians have games in Wyandotte against Wyandotte and Columbus on Saturday.