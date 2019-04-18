The Neosho Wildcats and the Carl Junction Bulldogs — namely their pitchers Jared Stephens (Neosho) and Jeremiah Kennedy (Carl Junction) — carried on an epic battle Tuesday at Roy B. Shaver Stadium, one that lasted into extra innings.

Neosho managed six hits against Kennedy and half of them came in succession in the eighth. Tre Letts knocked a triple and then he scored the winning run on A.C. Marion’s single to left field.

Neosho’s 2-1 victory gave the Wildcats their third straight in Central Ozark Conference play and the Wildcats stood at 8-6 overall and 3-1 COC entering Wednesday’s game against Ozark.

Stephens was sharp as a diamond Tuesday — he only allowed a pair of Noah Southern singles and he finished with 13 strikeouts and one walk over eight innings. Carl Junction’s only run came after Neosho committed a pair of its three errors. Stephens fired 99 pitches, 76 for strikes.

Stephens sat down one in the first, three in the second, one in the fourth, two in the fifth, two in the sixth, two in the seventh, and two in the eighth. In other words, that’s finishing strong, as Stephens fanned two hitters in four straight innings to end the game.

Stephens’ two Ks in the eighth proved especially critical — Southern led off with his second single, stole second, and moved over 90 feet on Max Medley’s sacrifice. Southern stayed at third on a ball that got away from Marion and headed toward Neosho’s on-deck circle.

Stephens fanned Garret Taylor after Carl Junction’s No. 9 hitter fouled off four straight pitches and then the State Fair signee immediately went to work on Drew Beyer with first- and second-pitch strikes. With a runner on third and less than two outs, Stephens did exactly what he needed to do.

Weston Durman led off the Neosho eighth with a single, but he was picked off at first on a controversial play that had both Neosho head coach Danny Powers and Durman livid.

Letts, who hit a long, very long single in his previous at-bat in the fifth, found the gap and he turned on the jets and slid in safely for a triple. Letts gave Carl Junction right fielder Tyler Benefiel a workout.

On the second pitch from Kennedy, Marion connected on the winning hit.

Kennedy allowed two runs (both earned) on six hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks over 7 1/3 innings. He finished at 104 pitches, 62 for strikes. Stephens was just on a higher level.

Neosho put the game’s first run on the board in the second — Stephens doubled on a ball hit to Benefiel and courtesy runner Kaden Dickens scored on Seward’s single to (you guessed it) right.