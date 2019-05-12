Wipe away the third inning Sunday and the No. 20 Missouri baseball team could've departed Nashville with a series victory.

But a six-run barrage by No. 2 Vanderbilt proved more than enough for the Commodores to secure a 7-2 win in the finale of a three-game Southeastern Conference series.

“It was disappointing," Missouri coach Steve Bieser said in a news release. "That wasn’t the way we wanted to finish this series. We let a few things go today that aren’t acceptable in our program. Early on, we had some base runners at second base with no one out and weren’t able to push some runs across. Those things add up and make a difference in the ballgame. We got to bounce back from it.”

After splitting a pair of 5-2 decisions with the Tigers, Vanderbilt (41-10, 20-7) won its fifth straight SEC series and retained its position atop the league standings.

The Commodores sent 11 batters to the plate in the third, collecting four hits, including two from Austin Martin. The sophomore led off with a double and drove in a pair on a two-out looping single into the left field corner.

Pat DeMarco, who started Vanderbilt's scoring with a home run in the second, drove in two more in the third.

The hosts scored all their runs over the first three frames.

Missouri (34-18-1, 13-13-1) tied the game at 1 with Kameron Misner's RBI double in the top of the third before Vanderbilt went ahead for good in the bottom half.

Vanderbilt starter Patrick Raby scattered six hits, walked three and struck out five in six innings of one-run ball. The senior left the bases loaded in the sixth by getting Mark Vierling to pop out, ending the Tigers' threat.

Jordan Gubelman started for MU and lasted just 1 2/3 innings before giving way to Trey Dillard and Art Joven, who each were charged with three earned runs while recording just one out apiece. Dillard took the loss.

After Cameron Dulle stopped the bleeding in the third, he and Luke Anderson shut down the Vanderbilt offense for the remainder of the contest. The right-handed duo allowed two hits, zero runs and struck out seven batters.

Dulle continued his strong senior season, tossing a career-high 3 2/3 innings. Anderson matched his career best with three strikeouts over two innings. Sunday was the sophomore's first appearance in an SEC game this season and third of his career.

"To Luke’s credit, he has been sitting there and preparing," Bieser said of Anderson. "We talk about this in our program. At some point it may look like your personal season is over, but when you get down the stretch there’s going to be a guy on the mound that needs to step up. Those were big innings.”

Peter Zimmermann and Connor Brumfield each posted two hits for Missouri.

Zimmermann’s solo home run in the eighth inning marked his second straight game going deep. It’s the second time this year he’s hit a homer in consecutive games, joining his season-best streak of three games from March 17-20.

Brumfield, who has recorded back-to-back multi-hit efforts, entered this weekend with only one multi-hit performance this season.

Missouri next plays Florida in a three-game home series to close out the regular season at Taylor Stadium. The first game is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.