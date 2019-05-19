O’FALLON — The Battle girls left an indelible impression at the MSHSAA Class 5 Sectional 3 meet Saturday at Fort Zumwalt West High School.

The Spartans not only won a sectional team title, they were the only team, male or female, to eclipse 100 team points.

They were led by senior Serena Williams and junior Paige Magee, who individually and as a part of relays represented Battle's two highest sole totals.

“Those girls are our leaders,” Battle head coach Brian Hancock said of Magee and Williams. “We expect a lot of points out of them next week and they came out and took care of business and did a lot of really good stuff for us.”

Magee mentioned staying consistent will be key over her final week of practice.

“I feel good about how I ran, I’m happy to make it to state,” Magee said. “But every time I run, I’m just going to look for what I can improve and I think coming from today from my 100 hurdles all the way to my 200, there's things I can do better and I’m looking to improve at state.”

Hancock stressed to his team before the meet that the sectional was all about setting up for the state finals next weekend in Jefferson City.

Placing in the top four in any sectional event earns a spot in the state championships at Adkins Stadium.

Hancock added his program on both the boys and girls sides is in good shape for next Friday and Saturday.

One more performance of note from Battle was the boys 4x100 relay where Tainarrius Kent, Aaron Basden, La’Rue Martin and Trevonne Hicks won a sectional championship and set a school record, besting the old mark by more than a second.

“The guys’ 4x1 was special,” Hancock said. “Seeing them run like that … all four guys ran really well.”

“When we saw Tainarrius take off, pretty much everybody said ‘OK, it's time to go today.’”

The Battle boys finished fourth in the team standings.

>> BRUIN QUALIFIERS: The Rock Bridge girls finished in fourth place in the team standings, while the Rock Bridge boys took second — three points behind first-place Lee’s Summit North.

“It was a good day,” Rock Bridge head coach Neal Blackburn said. “Sectionals are always unpredictable. ... We knew that we had to just roll with everything.”

Blackburn added that every male athlete Rock Bridge brought to the sectional advanced to state in at least one event.

“It’s rare,” Blackburn said. “Usually there’s a hiccup somewhere and for there not to be just tells me their focus was in the right place today.

“I’m pleased with the progression we've made in a week and where we are today going into this coming weekend versus where we were coming into this one. It feels a little bit better.”

On the Bruin girls side, sophomore Tyra Wilson was the top performer and repeated her showing from the district meet and won four events (triple jump, 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, 300 meter hurdles), which earned Rock Bridge 40 points by herself.

>> KEWPIES MOVING ON: Hickman brought 27 athletes to the sectional meet and had more than half move on to state.

Among them are Erika Wanyonyi, who got second in the javelin, and Emma Chapman, who took third in the high jump.

Also qualifying was Chandler Gibbens — who won both the 1,600 meter run and the 3,200 meter run.

The Hickman boys finished third in the team standings, while the girls finished fifth.

The Kewpie 4x200 girls team (Kailey Johnson, Lily Ashrafzadeh, Iyonna Donaby and Promise Nennie) also won a sectional title.

>> TOLTON ADVANCEMENTS: At a Class 3 sectional meet in Montgomery County, Tolton advanced Nathan Forck to the state meet next weekend in the 800 meter run. The Trailblazers' 4x800 boys relay team also advanced.

