WEST PLAINS — The Neosho Wildcats and Lady Wildcats qualified nine athletes for the upcoming Class 4 state meet in Jefferson City after their performances Saturday in Class 4, Sectional 1.

Eight of the nine athletes qualifying are from two relay teams: Bret Camerer, Logan Holmes, Cobe Strickland, and Jonathan Jackson in the 4x100 and Donnie Fox, Nathaniel Wimpey, Dylan Collins, and Lakin House in the 4x400.

On the girls side, Jayden Browning qualified in the two events that she won district titles in the previous weekend, long jump and triple jump.

Camerer, Holmes, Strickland, and Jackson finished third in the 4x100 in 44.33 seconds. Parkview won gold with a time of 42.59.

Fox, Wimpey, Collins, and House placed second in 3:27.75. Carl Junction won first in 3:24.28.

Browning finished third in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 4 inches and she placed fourth in the triple at 34-4 1/2. Cape Girardeau Notre Dame’s Riley Burger won both events.

The McDonald County boys managed a trio of state qualifiers.

Michael Williams won the long jump with a mark of 21-11, reaching that length in fewer attempts than Festus’ Jaylan Watson. Williams and Watson both reached 10 inches farther than third place Hayden Jansen of Notre Dame.

Elliott Wolfe finished second in the discus by tossing the implement 150-9 and fourth in the shot put at 46-2 1/4. Wolfe finished right behind Sikeston’s David Rowland in both events.

Corbin Jones placed fourth in the 100 in 11.74.

Team results, boys: Festus 97, Webb City 64, Bolivar 63, Sikeston 51, Carl Junction 45, Willard 39, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 37.5, Parkview 37, McDonald County 35, Potosi 35, Marshfield 31, West Plains 30.5, DeSoto 30, Central (Park Hills) 25, Glendale 24, Neosho 23, Logan-Rogersville 22, Central (Cape Girardeau) 14, Monett 12, North County 9, Farmington 8, Hillcrest 3.

Team results, girls: Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 96, Webb City 78, Bolivar 73, Carl Junction 72, DeSoto 59, Marshfield 55, West Plains 48, Monett 44, Festus 43.5, Farmington 37, Willard 26, Central (Park Hills) 16, Neosho 15, Sikeston 13, Parkview 12, Central (Cape Girardeau) 12, Potosi 8.5, North County 8, McDonald County 6, Logan-Rogersville 6, Glendale 4, Perryville 4.

Class 3, Sectional 3

WAYNESVILLE — The East Newton Patriots and Lady Patriots, as well as the Seneca Lady Indians, will be represented by several athletes at the upcoming Class 3 state meet after their sectional performances Saturday.

On the boys side, East Newton freshman Kelton Sorrell finished fourth in the 1,600 in 5:00.85 and junior Jacob Bennion placed fourth in the 3,200 in 10:49.10.

The Patriots won the 4x800 in 8:25.88 and finished third in the 4x400 in 3:37.46.

Davis Turner finished third in the long jump at 19-9.

On the girls side, East Newton freshman Kenzie Massey placed second in the 300 hurdles in 48.66 and third in the 100 hurdles in 16.21. Ellie Enlow qualified for state by finishing fourth in the 100 hurdles in 16.40.

Seneca’s Taylor Mailes finished second in the long jump at 17-4 1/4, fellow senior Chaney Platner took second in the javelin with a toss of 124-11, and Haley Miller placed fourth in the shot put at 35-8 3/4.

Team results, boys: Springfield Catholic 101, Fair Grove 79, St. James 63, Buffalo 52, Osage 49, Versailles 45, East Newton 43, Owensville 35, Reeds Spring 29, Hollister 28, Mount Vernon 27, Ava 26, Strafford 23, Salam 23, Aurora 20, Willow Springs 17, Houston 13, Eldon 13, Liberty/Mountain View 11, Cassville 11, Clever 10, Mountain Grove 10, Seneca 7, Cuba 3.

Team results, girls: Osage 98, Eldon 89, Owensville 60, Reeds Spring 57, Cassville 53, Versailles 53, Mount Vernon 48, Hollister 45, Seneca 29, East Newton 29, Willow Springs 25, Fair Grove 22, Aurora 20, Mountain Grove 18, Ava 17, St. James 17, Liberty/Mountain View 14, Buffalo 13, Springfield Catholic 10, Cuba 9, Strafford 6, Salem 3, Clever 3.