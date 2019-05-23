Moberly Senior American Legion Post 6 opens up its 2019 summer baseball schedule this weekend competing at the annual Memorial Tournament held at Hannibal.

The ledger lists seven home double header dates, four of such on the road and three other tournaments; Sedalia from June 14-16, Elsberry is July 5-7 and the District 2 tournament will be held July 15-20 at Brookfield. Home opener is against Hannibal with games being played at the Howard Hils Athletic Complex.

The same trio of coaches return to guide the Moberly AAA Sixers (age 16-19). Kevin Pipes of La Plata serves as head coach, Kevin Fromm of Memphis is assistant while longtime fixture Bruce Pinkston returns as team manager and bench coach.

The Sixers posted a 23-9 record last year and have won 22 of the last 29 district tournament titles, including the last four.

Josh Price, a first baseman and southpaw pitcher for the Spartans, is the only Moberly player on the Senior Sixers AAA roster reported Pinkston. Other Randolph County ball players are Jackson Truesdell of Huntsville along with Cairo's Bryce Taylor, Kenny Burnkhorst and Jack Prewett.

Post 6 Sixers team also consists of Jimmy Layton of Madison, Brett Miller of Paris, Evan Stidham of Centralia, Will Fromm and Braylon Burris of Memphis, Bryce Jones of Bevier, and Tel Wheeler, Trysten Lynch and Tanner Pipes all of La Plata.

The list of 14 players on the AAA roster may expand up to four more names said Pinkston, and at least nine of the 14 are pitchers that has logged significant amount of innings for their respective high school teams this spring.

This weekend's annual Hannibal tournament consists of seven teams with each team playing two 90-minute games on Saturday at Veterans Field. Teams will be seeded according to wins/losses coupled with a point system being used in the tournament to determine match ups for single elimination bracket play Sunday with the top seed getting a bye. Third place game is set for 5:45 p.m. and the championship at 7:30 p.m.

Moberly Sixers compete against a legion team from St. Charles at 2:15 p.m. Saturday and faces Elsberry at 5:45 p.m. that day.

There is also a Moberly AA Junior Legion team for ball players age 14-16. Cole Wheeler of La Plata serves as head coach, that that roster was not complete as of Tuesday.

Pinkston said Moberly American Legion Post 6 is the key baseball sponsor but La Plata is listed as its home base for the third year in a row, which allows the program to recruit players age 14-19 from schools in northeastern portion of the state to play on the Sixers team.

Kirksville's legion post is offering a summer team this year, and Pinkston explained that according to Missouri American Legion state rules, players from such designated territories who played on a legion team the previous year have the option to remain with that program or get a signed waiver release to play with a newly formed legion team opening in its respective area. Pinkston said the ball players from La Plata and Memphis schools that have played for the Sixers in the past chose to remain with the team this summer.