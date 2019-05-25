Former Crowder and current Single-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Milwaukee) pitcher Aaron Ashby crossed 50 strikeouts on the season after recording seven Wednesday night against the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis).

Ashby earned the win and he allowed one run on five hits with seven strikeouts and one walk over 6 2/3 innings.

On the season, Ashby owns a 3-1 record and a 3.73 ERA with 54 strikeouts and 16 walks over 41 innings. Ashby has recorded a pair of 10-strikeout performances already this season in eight overall appearances and seven starts.

After Wednesday night’s games, Ashby ranks third in the Midwest League in strikeouts, behind only Clinton LumberKings’ (Miami) Chris Vallimont at 61 and Bowling Green’s (Tampa) Shane McClanahan at 55.

Ashby ranks tied for 18th in the league in wins, since 17 pitchers are tied with four victories.

Over his career, the 6-foot-2, 181-pound southpaw owns a 5-4 mark with a 3.65 ERA and 120 strikeouts and 33 walks over 98 2/3 innings.

Milwaukee selected Ashby in the 15th round of the MLB Draft last year. Ashby’s approaching his first anniversary in pro baseball, June 15 when he was assigned to the Helena Brewers.

Ashby’s the ninth overall prospect in the Brewers system and the top left-handed pitcher.

— Former Crowder and current Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado) outfielder Sam Hilliard connected on a two-run home run Wednesday against the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland).

Hilliard had a couple hits and two runs scored in a 7-5 loss.

On the season, Hilliard owns a .245 average (45 for 184) with 35 runs scored, 11 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 42 RBI, 19 walks and 63 strikeouts, and seven stolen bases in eight attempts.

After Wednesday’s games, Hilliard ranks tied for fourth in the Pacific Coast League in home runs and tied for third in RBI.

Hilliard needs one RBI to reach 300 for his professional career.

The Rockies picked Hilliard in the 15th round of the 2015 MLB Draft from Wichita State, Hilliard’s next collegiate destination after Crowder. Hilliard’s ranked ninth among Rockies prospects.

— Former Crowder and current Single-A Delmarva Shorebirds (Baltimore) pitcher Zach Matson continues solid work from the bullpen.

After his first 10 appearances in 2019, Matson owns a 2-0 record with a 1.27 ERA, three saves in as many opportunities, and 36 strikeouts and 12 walks over 21 1/3 innings.

In a recent outing, Matson lasted four innings and came up with a career-high nine strikeouts. Matson earned one of his three saves during that performance.

Matson is one of three Delmarva relievers with at least three saves.

The Shorebirds were 34-10 overall after their first 44 games, a mark good enough for the best in the South Atlantic League.

Over his career, Matson owns a 4-6 record with a 2.58 ERA, five saves in eight opportunities, and 126 strikeouts and 52 walks over 101 innings.

The Orioles selected Matson in the 24th round of the 2016 MLB Draft straight from Crowder.

Former Neosho High and Crowder standout Trey Turner also pitches in the South Atlantic League — for the Hagerstown Suns (Washington).

Turner owns a 3.00 ERA with six strikeouts and no walks in his first two appearances this season.

Over his career, Turner stands at 1-1 with a 4.98 ERA and 30 strikeouts and 22 walks over 21 2/3 innings.

The Nationals selected Turner in the 10th round of the 2017 MLB Draft from Missouri State, Turner’s collegiate destination for one season after two seasons at Crowder.

Matson and Turner played key roles on a Crowder team that played for a Region 16 championship, and a third player on that team — Ben Madison — pitches for the Augusta GreenJackets (San Francisco).

Madison owns a 2-0 record with a 2.00 ERA and eight strikeouts and three walks over nine innings.

The Giants picked Madison in the ninth round last June from Central Baptist, Madison’s collegiate destination after one season at Crowder.

— Former Crowder and current Single-A Advanced Salem Red Sox (Boston) pitcher Andrew Schwaab sat down four hitters in his debut Monday after his demotion from Double-A Portland.

Schwaab allowed one hit during 2 2/3 scoreless innings for Salem and lowered his seasonal ERA from 5.50 to 4.79.

In his first 10 games this season with Portland, Schwaab posted a 1-1 record with a 5.50 ERA, one save, and 22 strikeouts and 14 walks over 18 innings.

Schwaab began his season in strong fashion but a pair of four earned run outings and one two earned run performance increased his ERA from 0.79 to 5.50.

Over his career, Schwaab owns a 16-12 overall record and a 3.60 ERA with 37 saves in 46 opportunities and 225 strikeouts and 92 walks over 207 1/3 innings.

The New York Yankees signed Schwaab as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and he’s played in the Yankees, the Detroit Tigers, and the Red Sox organizations, three of the more storied MLB franchises in the American League.

— Former Crowder and current Triple-A New Orleans Baby Cakes (Miami) pitcher Mike Kickham retired the side in strikeouts during his one inning Monday against the Iowa Cubs (Chicago).

Kickham surrendered one hit during that seventh inning.

On the season, Kickham owns a 1-0 record with a 4.01 ERA and 23 strikeouts and 11 walks over 24 2/3 innings. Kickham failed to convert on his first two save opportunities this season.

San Francisco selected Kickham in the sixth round of the 2010 MLB Draft and he’s on his 10th professional season.

— It’s been a bit of a struggle this season for former Crowder pitcher Kyle Wilson at Single-A Advanced St. Lucie (New York Mets).

Wilson owns a 2-5 overall record with a 4.26 ERA and 24 strikeouts and 18 walks over 38 innings, this after a strong season for Single-A Short Season Brooklyn.

Last season, Wilson posted a 4-4 record with a 3.86 ERA and 59 strikeouts and 14 walks over 53 2/3 innings in his second pro season.

The Mets selected Wilson in the 35th round of the 2017 MLB Draft, not long after the 6-foot-1, 185-pound right hander fired pitches for Crowder in the JUCO World Series.