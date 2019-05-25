On the eve of the recent South Central District tournament, former Crowder third baseman-designated hitter Quinn Cherry announced his signing with NCAA Division I Nicholls State.

Nicholls State (Louisiana) plays in the Southland Conference.

Cherry formed one part of a sophomore quartet that played in all 63 games for the ‘Riders this season, alongside Sam Chaput, Michael Chrisman, and Colten Nix.

Cherry hit .284 (58 for 204) with 47 runs scored, 15 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 50 RBI, 24 walks and 39 strikeouts, and five stolen bases in as many attempts. Cherry reached base just over 38 percent of the time and slugged at a .451 clip.

Cherry gave one of his better performances at the plate his sophomore campaign during his penultimate Crowder game — three hits against Connors State, highlighted by a three-run home run that helped the ‘Riders draw closer to the Cowboys.

Cherry played on two Crowder teams that combined for 93 victories and a 93-31 overall record.

As a freshman, Cherry hit .303 (43-142) with 41 runs scored, nine doubles, two triples, 11 homers, 50 RBI, 13 walks and 45 strikeouts, and two stolen bases in three attempts. Cherry tied Kobe Morris — who now plays at Alabama — for the team lead in homers.

Cherry, a 6-foot-3, 198-pound native of Harrison (Arkansas), is the son of former NFL player Bill Cherry, who played 28 games at center for the Green Bay Packers in 1986 and 1987. The elder Cherry — 6-4, 275 — played collegiately at Middle Tennessee and

The Colonels of Nicholls State recently completed their season with a 27-28 overall and 13-17 Southland Conference record.

The Colonels are coached by Seth Thibodeaux, who’s been at the helm of the baseball program for a decade. Nicholls State reached the Southland semifinals the previous season.

Former Crowder third baseman Troy Cahill signed with Nicholls State and played one season for the Colonels before transferring to NCAA Division II Arkansas-Fort Smith.