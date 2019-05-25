CHICAGO — In its 34th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company has announced Aurora High School’s Gage Singer as its 2018-19 Gatorade Missouri Baseball Player of the Year. Singer is the first recipient from Aurora.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Singer as Missouri’s best high school baseball player.

Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award to be announced in May, Singer joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Derek Jeter (1991-92, Kalamazoo High School, Michigan), Jon Lester (2001-02, Bellarmine Preparatory School, Washington), David Price (2003-04, Blackman High School, Tennessee), Clayton Kershaw (2005-06, Highland Park High School, Texas), Rick Porcello (2006-07, Seaton Hall Preparatory School, New Jersey) and Kris Bryant (2009-10, Bonanza High School, Nevada).

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound senior right-handed pitcher and shortstop led the Hound Dogs (21-5) to the Class 4 district semifinals this past season, compiling a 6-0 record, a 0.00 ERA, and 82 strikeouts with just four walks in 35 innings pitched. A three-time all-state first team selection, Singer also batted .388 with six home runs, 21 RBI, and a .567 on-base percentage.

A member of the National Honor Society and the Future Teachers of America, Singer has volunteered locally on behalf of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“I have seen many of the state’s top athletes, including some potential draft selections and Gage

Singer ranks up there with anyone,” Neosho head coach Danny Powers said. “He is the most complete high school player I have seen this year. He is an excellent defender, hits for power, has speed, and is a lockdown arm when he is on the mound.”

Singer hit a three-run home run during a 4-0 victory over Neosho in early April.

Singer has maintained a B average in the classroom. He has signed a national letter of intent to play baseball on scholarship at Crowder College beginning this fall.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. From the 12 national winners, one

male and one female athlete are each named Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year. In all, 607 athletes are honored each year.

Singer joins recent Gatorade Missouri Baseball Players of the Year Luke Mann (2017-18, St. John Vianney), Grant Wood (2016-17, Jefferson City), Jake Matheny (2015-16, Westminster Christian Academy), Jeremy Eierman (2014-15, Warsaw), and Alex Lange (2013-14, Lee's Summit West) among the state’s list of former award winners.

Seneca’s Scott Elbert won the award in 2003-04.

As a part of Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Singer also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing. He is also eligible to submit an essay to win one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants for the organization of choice, which will be announced throughout the year.

Since the program’s inception in 1985, Gatorade Player of the Year award recipients have won hundreds of professional and college championships, and many have also turned into pillars in their communities, becoming coaches, business owners and educators.

2018-19 GATORADE STATE BASEBALL WINNERS

Alabama: Gunnar Henderson

Alaska: Jacob Woodall

Arizona: Ronan Kopp

Arkansas: Blake Adams

California: Josh Hahn

Colorado: Riley Cornelio

Connecticut: Chad Knight

Delaware: Matt Warrington

D.C.: Collin Bosley-Smith

Florida: Riley Greene

Georgia: C.J. Abrams

Hawaii: Micah Yonamine

Idaho: Gabe Hughes

Illinois: Quinn Priester

Indiana: Michael Doolan

Iowa: Calvin Harris

Kansas: Jace Kaminska

Kentucky: A.J. Hacker

Louisiana: Cade Doughty

Maine: Hunter Owen

Maryland: Jack Bulger

Massachusetts: Sebastian Keane

Michigan: Colin Czajkowski

Minnesota: Drew Gilbert

Mississippi: Colten Keith

Missouri: Gage Singer

Nebraska: Cole Evans

Nevada: Aaron Roberts

New Hampshire: Brett Anderson

New Jersey: Jack Leiter

New Mexico: Hayden Walker

New York: Joe Vetrano

North Carolina: Blake Walston

North Dakota: Cade Feeney

Ohio: Mack Anglin

Oklahoma: Kale Davis

Oregon: Mick Abel

Pennsylvania: Chris Newell

Rhode Island: Tucker Flint

South Carolina: Trotter Harlan

Tennessee: Robert Hassell

Texas: Bobby Witt Jr.

Utah: Cy Nielson

Vermont: Ian Parent

Virginia: Nate Savino

Washington: Corbin Carroll

West Virginia: Chase DeLauter

Wisconsin: Connor Prielipp