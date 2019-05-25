The Diamond Lady Wildcats earned six all-conference selections — two on each of the three levels — from the Southwest Conference.

Freshman pitcher Madi Bentley and senior third baseman Lauryn Macy made first team, senior catcher Alyssa Wright and freshman shortstop Lexy Bridges second team, and junior outfielder McKaley Greninger and senior outfielder Dayle Chasten honorable mention.

The Lady Wildcats’ sextet propelled Diamond to the Class 1, District 11 championship game, where Diamond lost 4-0 to Mount Vernon. Diamond finished the season 15-8.

Mount Vernon placed fourth in the state.

Diamond edged Sarcoxie 6-5 in the district semifinals and blanked Verona 8-0 in the opener. Bentley gave a dominant performance in the win against Verona — she allowed one hit with 17 strikeouts and five walks over six innings — and the Lady Wildcats benefited from a Wright home run, a Macy triple, and two Bentley doubles against their fellow Lady Wildcats.

Pleasant Hope took home both coach of the year (Kevin McVey) and player of the year (Jaydin Lee) during a season in which the Lady Pirates racked up a 27-4 overall record, a conference title, a District 8 title, and reached the state quarterfinals.

Pleasant Hope won 23 straight games before a 6-2 loss to Potosi.

ALL-SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE SOFTBALL

FIRST TEAM

P: Jaydin Lee, Pleasant Hope

P: Madi Bentley, Diamond

C: Lindsey Gettle, Pleasant Hope

C: Kaylee Helton, Miller

IF: Katie Lung, Miller

IF: Abby Henson, Pleasant Hope

IF: Bailey Stokes, Pleasant Hope

IF: Lauryn Macy, Diamond

IF: Hailey Garrison, Sarcoxie

IF: Emma Eagleburger, Ash Grove

OF: Katelyn Stewart, Pleasant Hope

OF: Madylon Davis, Marionville

OF: Ali Mitchell, Miller

OF: Olivia Goddard, Sarcoxie

UT: Jianna Halbrook, Pleasant Hope

Coach of the Year: Kevin McVey, Pleasant Hope

Player of the Year: Jaydin Lee, Pleasant Hope

SECOND TEAM

P: Alexus Buckert, Marionville

P: Kyann Ogle, Sarcoxie

C: Alyssa Wright, Diamond

C: Lillian Eggerman, Lockwood

IF: Hope Dunagan, Lockwood

IF: Giselle Lopez, Sarcoxie

IF: Kelsie Grimm, Marionville

IF: Lexy Bridges, Diamond

IF: Alyssa Rice, Sarcoxie

IF: Courtney Jenkins, Pleasant Hope

OF: Riley Hammons, Ash Grove

OF: Lexi Eck, Pierce City

OF: Janae Shirk, Pleasant Hope

OF: Emma Barrickman, Marionville

UT: Peyton Kisling, Sarcoxie

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Ashlyn Hill, Miller

P: Maddie Mobley, Ash Grove

C: Kaylee Neveln, Marionville

C: Brooklyn Carr, Sarcoxie

IF: Hunter Forester, Marionville

IF: Macy Mitchell, Miller

IF: Payton Moss, Lockwood

IF: Leslie Jones, Pierce City

IF: Mackenzie Lutz, Ash Grove

OF: McKaley Greninger, Diamond

OF: Jessica Hinkle, Sarcoxie

OF: Dayle Chasten, Diamond

UT: Katie Stafford, Marionville

UT: Jessica Epps, Miller