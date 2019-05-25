The Diamond Lady Wildcats earned six all-conference selections — two on each of the three levels — from the Southwest Conference.
Freshman pitcher Madi Bentley and senior third baseman Lauryn Macy made first team, senior catcher Alyssa Wright and freshman shortstop Lexy Bridges second team, and junior outfielder McKaley Greninger and senior outfielder Dayle Chasten honorable mention.
The Lady Wildcats’ sextet propelled Diamond to the Class 1, District 11 championship game, where Diamond lost 4-0 to Mount Vernon. Diamond finished the season 15-8.
Mount Vernon placed fourth in the state.
Diamond edged Sarcoxie 6-5 in the district semifinals and blanked Verona 8-0 in the opener. Bentley gave a dominant performance in the win against Verona — she allowed one hit with 17 strikeouts and five walks over six innings — and the Lady Wildcats benefited from a Wright home run, a Macy triple, and two Bentley doubles against their fellow Lady Wildcats.
Pleasant Hope took home both coach of the year (Kevin McVey) and player of the year (Jaydin Lee) during a season in which the Lady Pirates racked up a 27-4 overall record, a conference title, a District 8 title, and reached the state quarterfinals.
Pleasant Hope won 23 straight games before a 6-2 loss to Potosi.
ALL-SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE SOFTBALL
FIRST TEAM
P: Jaydin Lee, Pleasant Hope
P: Madi Bentley, Diamond
C: Lindsey Gettle, Pleasant Hope
C: Kaylee Helton, Miller
IF: Katie Lung, Miller
IF: Abby Henson, Pleasant Hope
IF: Bailey Stokes, Pleasant Hope
IF: Lauryn Macy, Diamond
IF: Hailey Garrison, Sarcoxie
IF: Emma Eagleburger, Ash Grove
OF: Katelyn Stewart, Pleasant Hope
OF: Madylon Davis, Marionville
OF: Ali Mitchell, Miller
OF: Olivia Goddard, Sarcoxie
UT: Jianna Halbrook, Pleasant Hope
Coach of the Year: Kevin McVey, Pleasant Hope
Player of the Year: Jaydin Lee, Pleasant Hope
SECOND TEAM
P: Alexus Buckert, Marionville
P: Kyann Ogle, Sarcoxie
C: Alyssa Wright, Diamond
C: Lillian Eggerman, Lockwood
IF: Hope Dunagan, Lockwood
IF: Giselle Lopez, Sarcoxie
IF: Kelsie Grimm, Marionville
IF: Lexy Bridges, Diamond
IF: Alyssa Rice, Sarcoxie
IF: Courtney Jenkins, Pleasant Hope
OF: Riley Hammons, Ash Grove
OF: Lexi Eck, Pierce City
OF: Janae Shirk, Pleasant Hope
OF: Emma Barrickman, Marionville
UT: Peyton Kisling, Sarcoxie
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Ashlyn Hill, Miller
P: Maddie Mobley, Ash Grove
C: Kaylee Neveln, Marionville
C: Brooklyn Carr, Sarcoxie
IF: Hunter Forester, Marionville
IF: Macy Mitchell, Miller
IF: Payton Moss, Lockwood
IF: Leslie Jones, Pierce City
IF: Mackenzie Lutz, Ash Grove
OF: McKaley Greninger, Diamond
OF: Jessica Hinkle, Sarcoxie
OF: Dayle Chasten, Diamond
UT: Katie Stafford, Marionville
UT: Jessica Epps, Miller