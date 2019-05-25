The East Newton Patriots and the Diamond Wildcats earned several all-district selections from Class 3, District 12.

Junior catcher Hunter Liveoak, sophomore shortstop Ethan Brummett, and senior center fielder Brett Pendergraft represented East Newton on the first team. Pendergraft, Brummett, and junior pitcher Kaden Cook each made second team and Cook picked up honorable mention on the infield.

Freshman outfielder Wesley Roughton earned Diamond’s one first team spot and senior pitcher Leighton Bridgewater, junior catcher Cameron Addington, and freshman infielder Hunter Shallenburger each made second team at their respective positions.

The Patriots enjoyed their best season on the diamond since 2014 — a 12-9 season overall that saw an improvement of 10 victories from a 2-18 season in 2018. That 2014 team won 13 games.

East Newton had won all of 14 games the previous three seasons.

The Patriots blanked Diamond 9-0 in districts and then lost to Clever in the district semifinals. Clever defeated Forsyth for a district championship and sectional berth.

East Newton won the inaugural Miners Division title in the 20th edition of the Mickey Mantle Classic and Pendergraft, Liveoak, Brummett, and Cook each made all-tournament with Pendergraft named divisional MVP.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats struggled to an 4-20 overall record with their only victories against Haskell (5-3), Golden City (14-2), Lockwood (8-6), and College Heights (10-8). Three of the four victories came within a four-game stretch in early April.

ALL-CLASS 3, DISTRICT 12 BASEBALL

FIRST TEAM

P: Jake Twigg, Clever

P: Zack Garcia, Clever

P: Darrien Woods, Forsyth

P: Emmit Neely, Marionville

P: James Hammonds, Marionville

C: Logan Peebles, Clever

C: Hunter Liveoak, East Newton

IF: Hunter Eutsler, Clever

IF: Quinn Gundelfinger, Clever

IF: Ethan Brummett, East Newton

IF: Kaleb Etheridge, Forsyth

IF: Lake High, Marionville

OF: Trace Comer, Clever

OF: Wesley Roughton, Diamond

OF: Brett Pendergraft, East Newton

OF: Jeremy Vickers, Marionville

DH/UT: Tanner Bradshaw, Clever

DH/UT: Earnie Larkin, Marionville

SECOND TEAM

P: Nolan Hall, Clever

P: Leighton Bridgewater, Diamond

P: Brett Pendergraft, East Newton

P: Ethan Brummett, East Newton

P: Kaden Cook, East Newton

C: Cameron Addington, Diamond

C: Evan Dotson, Marionville

IF: Hunter Shallenburger, Diamond

IF: Jake Jordan, Forsyth

IF: Jordan Williams, Marionville

IF: Wesley Breedlove, Marionville

IF: Jake Chrisman, Sarcoxie

OF: Sean Gilmore, Clever

OF: Briar Kellen, Forsyth

OF: Keegan Etheridge, Forsyth

OF: Jacksen Smith, Marionville

HONORABLE MENTION

IF: Cole Langley, Clever

IF: Nathan King, Clever

IF: Kaden Cook, East Newton

IF: Darrien Woods, Forsyth