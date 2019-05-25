The East Newton Patriots and the Diamond Wildcats earned several all-district selections from Class 3, District 12.
Junior catcher Hunter Liveoak, sophomore shortstop Ethan Brummett, and senior center fielder Brett Pendergraft represented East Newton on the first team. Pendergraft, Brummett, and junior pitcher Kaden Cook each made second team and Cook picked up honorable mention on the infield.
Freshman outfielder Wesley Roughton earned Diamond’s one first team spot and senior pitcher Leighton Bridgewater, junior catcher Cameron Addington, and freshman infielder Hunter Shallenburger each made second team at their respective positions.
The Patriots enjoyed their best season on the diamond since 2014 — a 12-9 season overall that saw an improvement of 10 victories from a 2-18 season in 2018. That 2014 team won 13 games.
East Newton had won all of 14 games the previous three seasons.
The Patriots blanked Diamond 9-0 in districts and then lost to Clever in the district semifinals. Clever defeated Forsyth for a district championship and sectional berth.
East Newton won the inaugural Miners Division title in the 20th edition of the Mickey Mantle Classic and Pendergraft, Liveoak, Brummett, and Cook each made all-tournament with Pendergraft named divisional MVP.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats struggled to an 4-20 overall record with their only victories against Haskell (5-3), Golden City (14-2), Lockwood (8-6), and College Heights (10-8). Three of the four victories came within a four-game stretch in early April.
ALL-CLASS 3, DISTRICT 12 BASEBALL
FIRST TEAM
P: Jake Twigg, Clever
P: Zack Garcia, Clever
P: Darrien Woods, Forsyth
P: Emmit Neely, Marionville
P: James Hammonds, Marionville
C: Logan Peebles, Clever
C: Hunter Liveoak, East Newton
IF: Hunter Eutsler, Clever
IF: Quinn Gundelfinger, Clever
IF: Ethan Brummett, East Newton
IF: Kaleb Etheridge, Forsyth
IF: Lake High, Marionville
OF: Trace Comer, Clever
OF: Wesley Roughton, Diamond
OF: Brett Pendergraft, East Newton
OF: Jeremy Vickers, Marionville
DH/UT: Tanner Bradshaw, Clever
DH/UT: Earnie Larkin, Marionville
SECOND TEAM
P: Nolan Hall, Clever
P: Leighton Bridgewater, Diamond
P: Brett Pendergraft, East Newton
P: Ethan Brummett, East Newton
P: Kaden Cook, East Newton
C: Cameron Addington, Diamond
C: Evan Dotson, Marionville
IF: Hunter Shallenburger, Diamond
IF: Jake Jordan, Forsyth
IF: Jordan Williams, Marionville
IF: Wesley Breedlove, Marionville
IF: Jake Chrisman, Sarcoxie
OF: Sean Gilmore, Clever
OF: Briar Kellen, Forsyth
OF: Keegan Etheridge, Forsyth
OF: Jacksen Smith, Marionville
HONORABLE MENTION
IF: Cole Langley, Clever
IF: Nathan King, Clever
IF: Kaden Cook, East Newton
IF: Darrien Woods, Forsyth