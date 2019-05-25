It took a little longer than expected for former Crowder player Elvis Peralta to make an impact at Marshall, but that’s exactly what he’s done this season for the Thundering Herd.

Conference USA named Peralta to its first team on Tuesday.

Peralta — a redshirt junior infielder — was the only Marshall player selected first team all-conference.

Peralta’s regular season numbers included a .352 batting average, a .418 on-base percentage, and a .571 slugging percentage with nine home runs (eight in conference play), 74 hits, 41 runs scored, and 41 RBI. On the defensive side, Peralta’s contributed to 30 double plays.

Peralta sparked Crowder to the 2017 JUCO World Series.

Peralta’s high school and college teammate Michael Guerrero (first at Crowder, now at Marshall) has also made an impact during the first 55 games for the Thundering Herd.

Guerrero owns a 4-1 record with a 2.21 ERA, five saves, and 40 strikeouts and 34 walks over 36 2/3 innings. He recently won Conference USA pitcher of the week honors.

Peralta and the Thundering Herd came out on top Wednesday in a historic Conference USA tournament game at MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Marshall defeated Louisiana Tech 6-4 in 12 innings, a 4-hour, 49-minute marathon that marked the longest game in the history of the conference tournament.

Peralta hit two doubles, had four hits overall, and drove in a run, and he made a game-saving diving play in the 11th. After the play, Peralta showcased that emotion that helped make him such a dynamic force at Crowder.

“It feels good in all honesty,” Peralta said in a media release. “When you’re winning games, everyone is believing in each other. Whether you’re winning or you’re down, everyone is sticking together and staying hot. I love it.”

Marshall — 29-26 overall — returned to action Thursday against Southern Miss (35-19), who’s coached by former Neosho High and Crowder standout Scott Berry. The Golden Eagles won their tournament opener 6-4 in 10 innings on a Matt Wallner two-run homer.