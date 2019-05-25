The Seneca Indians earned five selections to the all-district team in Class 4, District 12.
Gavin Clouse, Monty Mailes, and Alex Cook made first team and Parker Wolfinbarger and Daythen Long each made second.
Clouse pitched the Indians into the district semifinals with a dominant performance in a 3-1 victory against Cassville. He allowed one run (earned) on three hits with 14 strikeouts and three walks over seven innings. Clouse threw 106 pitches, 69 for strikes. Just a couple weeks before, Clouse had 12 strikeouts in a 6-3 victory against Cassville.
Offensively, Clouse finished with three doubles and one triple, 20 runs scored, 13 RBI, and 22 stolen bases.
Mailes hit a pair of home runs, three triples, and six doubles with 31 runs scored, 15 RBI, and 35 stolen bases. Mailes batted in the leadoff spot most of the season.
Cook delivered the game-winning hit late in the regular season against Carl Junction and he came through with 21 runs scored, one double, 15 RBI, and 22 stolen bases.
Wolfinbarger hit eight doubles and had 26 runs scored, 15 RBI, and 19 stolen bases, highlighted by four runs scored and five stolen bases during a 17-7 victory against Lamar.
Long bashed one home run, one triple, and eight doubles, and his other numbers included 15 runs scored, 15 RBI, and four stolen bases.
The Indians finished their season 14-12 overall, playing their best in the beginning and near the end of their season. Seneca won its first five and six of its final eight games.
District champion Monett, who gave Seneca three losses, reached the Class 4 state quarterfinals after winning 5-4 against Springfield Catholic on Tuesday.
ALL-CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12 BASEBALL
FIRST TEAM
Corey Spain, Monett
Jeremiah Kennedy, Carl Junction
Will Boswell, Mount Vernon
Gavin Clouse, Seneca
Wesley Merriman, Monett
Bowen Preddy, Cassville
Monty Mailes, Seneca
Colby Johnston, Mount Vernon
Dale Slater, Monett
Alex Baker, Carl Junction
Alex Rivera, Monett
Alex Cook, Seneca
SECOND TEAM
Cooper Cook, Carl Junction
Rafe Darter, Mount Vernon
Grant Miller, Nevada
Karter Brink, Monett
Zac Acheson, Cassville
Quinn Price, Mount Vernon
Tyler Benefiel, Carl Junction
Parker Wolfinbarger, Seneca
Alejandro Groomer, Monett
Carson Johnson, Carl Junction
Lane McNeley, Nevada
Daythen Long, Seneca