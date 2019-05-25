The Seneca Indians earned five selections to the all-district team in Class 4, District 12.

Gavin Clouse, Monty Mailes, and Alex Cook made first team and Parker Wolfinbarger and Daythen Long each made second.

Clouse pitched the Indians into the district semifinals with a dominant performance in a 3-1 victory against Cassville. He allowed one run (earned) on three hits with 14 strikeouts and three walks over seven innings. Clouse threw 106 pitches, 69 for strikes. Just a couple weeks before, Clouse had 12 strikeouts in a 6-3 victory against Cassville.

Offensively, Clouse finished with three doubles and one triple, 20 runs scored, 13 RBI, and 22 stolen bases.

Mailes hit a pair of home runs, three triples, and six doubles with 31 runs scored, 15 RBI, and 35 stolen bases. Mailes batted in the leadoff spot most of the season.

Cook delivered the game-winning hit late in the regular season against Carl Junction and he came through with 21 runs scored, one double, 15 RBI, and 22 stolen bases.

Wolfinbarger hit eight doubles and had 26 runs scored, 15 RBI, and 19 stolen bases, highlighted by four runs scored and five stolen bases during a 17-7 victory against Lamar.

Long bashed one home run, one triple, and eight doubles, and his other numbers included 15 runs scored, 15 RBI, and four stolen bases.

The Indians finished their season 14-12 overall, playing their best in the beginning and near the end of their season. Seneca won its first five and six of its final eight games.

District champion Monett, who gave Seneca three losses, reached the Class 4 state quarterfinals after winning 5-4 against Springfield Catholic on Tuesday.

ALL-CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12 BASEBALL

FIRST TEAM

Corey Spain, Monett

Jeremiah Kennedy, Carl Junction

Will Boswell, Mount Vernon

Gavin Clouse, Seneca

Wesley Merriman, Monett

Bowen Preddy, Cassville

Monty Mailes, Seneca

Colby Johnston, Mount Vernon

Dale Slater, Monett

Alex Baker, Carl Junction

Alex Rivera, Monett

Alex Cook, Seneca

SECOND TEAM

Cooper Cook, Carl Junction

Rafe Darter, Mount Vernon

Grant Miller, Nevada

Karter Brink, Monett

Zac Acheson, Cassville

Quinn Price, Mount Vernon

Tyler Benefiel, Carl Junction

Parker Wolfinbarger, Seneca

Alejandro Groomer, Monett

Carson Johnson, Carl Junction

Lane McNeley, Nevada

Daythen Long, Seneca